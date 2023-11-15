Paris Ballet to Present THE NUTCRACKER at the Eissey Campus Theatre This Month

Just in time for the holidays, Paris Ballet will once again bring the spellbinding magic of The Nutcracker to The Palm Beaches.

Three performances at the 750-seat Eissey Campus Theatre in Palm Beach Gardens are slated for Saturday, November 18 (7 p.m.) and Sunday, November 19, 2023 (1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.) Tickets start at $25 and are selling fast.

Set to the memorable score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the full-length production will feature thrilling choreography by the school's founder and director Jean-Hugues Feray. It will also showcase the talents of young dancers ages 3 to 18-including five longtime Paris Ballet students with lead roles: Nicholas Bondar, Maia DeOreo, Endia Banks, Raelin Flanigan, and Isabella Gutierrez.

Don't let their ages fool you. These award-winning advanced and pre-professional dancers bring a level of talent that seasoned professionals envy. There's no need to hire out-of-town dancers. These young students are the shining stars, bringing high-caliber ballet skills to each performance.

"This is a unique chance to see many exceptional dancers perform before they launch their professional dance careers or continue their training in college," said Feray, who has also performed as a principal dancer in many international companies, including Ballet Florida and the French National Ballet. "I am proud of the hard work our dedicated students put into their craft, and I can't wait for everyone to see the show."

The annual production has become a beloved family holiday tradition. With dazzling costumes, extraordinary sets (including a growing Christmas tree that doubles in height onstage), and phenomenal special effects, audiences will be transported to an enchanting winter wonderland of sparkling snowfall, colorful flowers and splendid sweets.

Based on the Alexandre Dumas adaptation of E.T.A. Hoffmann's 1816 tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, the timeless ballet tells the story of a young girl named Clara, who is given a magical Nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. After encountering and defeating the Rat King, her beloved Nutcracker comes to life-as a real, handsome prince who guides her on an astounding journey through the incredibly bright and fantastic Land of Snow and Kingdom of Sweets. Since the 1940s, the ballet has grown exponentially in popularity and now serves as an iconic holiday tradition worldwide.

Tickets start at $25. To purchase tickets, call (561) 207-5900 or visit the Eissey Campus Theatre Box Office. Guests can also purchase tickets Click Here.

About Paris Ballet

Paris Ballet & Dance was founded in 2009 by Jean-Hugues Feray, a native of France and former principal dancer with many international companies, including Ballet Florida and the French National Ballet. A few years later, Paris Ballet America was founded. This prestigious not-for-profit is an elite accelerated training program for students preparing for professional dance careers. Located in Jupiter, Fla., the school offers world-class dance training for students starting at age three. With a stellar reputation for quality, exceptional master classes and top-notch training in ballet, jazz, tap and modern, the school draws 100 students per year from as far as Vero Beach, Lake Worth Beach and Wellington. For more information, call (561) 308-8377 or visit www.parisballetdance.com.

Photo credit: Janine Harris