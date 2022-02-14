Palm Beach Photographic Centre to Host FOTOFUSION 2022

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre, today announced that the nonprofit organization's 27th annual and second virtual FOTOfusion will spotlight aquatic photojournalist and film producer Brian Skerry, who will receive this year's prestigious FOTOmentor Award.

"This year's FOTOfusion will be dynamic as ever, with five days of virtual presentations by 35 extraordinary photographers that people can enjoy right from their home or studio," says NeJame. "This will be a great opportunity for professional and hobbyist photographers to engage, connect, and network with some of the leading names in digital photography."

In conjunction with FOTOfusion 2022, the Palm Beach Photographic Centre is presenting a major new exhibition:

Brian Skerry

Luminous Seas

March 1 through May 14

FREE Virtual Opening Reception on March 3 at 6:30 pm

& FREE Virtual Lecture on March 4 at 1 pm

"During his 24-year career as a star photographer at National Geographic magazine, Brian Skerry's work has evolved from a purely natural history focus to highlighting problems in the ocean and illustrating solutions," says NeJame. "With his exhibition, Luminous Seas, Brian takes us on assignment with him into the sea and guides us through his storytelling journey."

"Skerry's artistic interpretation of issues such as overfishing, climate change and endangered species, combined with celebratory treatment of animals like sharks (giving them a 'makeover') and showing the value of marine protection, provides visual context for the pivotal moment at which we find ourselves in history-a time when we understand the problems, know the solutions and simply need the will to act," she adds.

Photojournalist and film producer Brian Skerry specializes in marine wildlife and underwater environments. Since 1998 he has been a contributing photographer for National Geographic magazine, covering stories on every continent and in nearly every ocean habitat. In 2014, he was named as a National Geographic Society Photography Fellow and a National Geographic Society Storytelling Fellow in 2017.



Skerry's work has also been featured in publications such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, Paris Match, Esquire, and Audubon. He is the author of 12 books, including the acclaimed monographs Ocean Soul and SHARK. His latest book, Secrets of the Whales, was released last year by National Geographic as part of a multiplatform project he created that also includes a cover story in National Geographic magazine and a 4-part documentary film series streaming on Disney+ that won the 2021 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary.



The widely acclaimed photographer frequently lectures on ocean exploration, storytelling, and conservation, and has presented at such prestigious venues as The United Nations General Assembly, The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, TED Talks, The Royal Geographical Society in London, and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. He has had numerous solo photographer exhibits including Portraits of Planet Ocean, a two-year exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., and Ocean Soul at Visa pour l'image in Perpignan, France.

Previous FOTOmentor Award winners include Maggie Steber, Carol Guzy, Vincent Versace, Howard Schatz, Douglas Kirkland, Walter Ioos, Jr., Joyce Tenneson, Laurence Gartel, Ralph Gibson, Gordon Parks, Sebastiao Salgado, Arnold Newman, Ruth Bernhard, David Hume Kennerly, Duane Michaels, and David Rubinger.

In addition to Brian Skerry, among the 35 extraordinary photographers that will be giving virtual presentations at FOTOfusion 2022 will be David Burnett, Craig Blacklock, Dixie Dixon, Mark Mann, Joye Tenneson, Jeffrey Totaro, and Ami Vitale.

Portfolio reviews will also be done using a virtual platform.

Now celebrating its 27th anniversary, FOTOfusion, the popular cultural festival "where creativity and technology fuse" attracts thousands of professional and hobbyist photographers to West Palm Beach for a series of workshops, lectures, panel discussions, multimedia presentations, portfolio reviews, hands-on computer classes, demonstrations, and photo shoots taught by world renowned photographers, digital imaging artists and picture editors - all of whom donate their time and expertise to educate, mentor and encourage creativity among participants of all levels and ages. In 2022-just like last year-thousands of FOTOfusion attendees and presenters will all be doing so virtually.

The cost to attend FOTOfusion 2022 is $105 for SILVER Passport Members, which includes all 100, 500 and 600 Series presentations.

The GOLD Passport is $175 and includes all presentations and two portfolio reviews.

To register or for more information, please visit https://www.fotofusion.org/pages/registration.php.