Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts to Present WOMEN WISDOM AND WINE in June

Show dates are Friday and Saturday evening - June 23 and 24 - at 7:00 pm and Sunday afternoon - June 25 - at 2:00 pm.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Announces 2023 Summer Tour Photo 3 Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Announces 2023 Summer Tour
Arts Garage To Present LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute To Avery Sommers, July 23 Photo 4 Arts Garage To Present LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute To Avery Sommers, July 23

Arts Garage To Present LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute To Avery Sommers, July 23

Arts Garage To Present LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute To Avery Sommers, July 23

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts (PBIEA) will present WOMEN WISDOM AND WINE,  a new play by Executive Director/playwright Donna Carbone, at the end of June. The play features eight (8) women who, while having dinner in an Italian Restaurant, discuss topics relevant to being females of a certain age. A few of those topics could be blush worthy for those with delicate sensibilities. The restaurant also plays a part of the storyline, having an unusual name and reason for its moniker. There is one male in the play who helps to keep the storyline moving from table to table.

In a recent interview, Carbone said, "The conversations in this play are true and the result of decades of talks with my female friends. The play is not for the easily embarrassed or easily offended by open and honest conversations about life, sex, health, relationships and all else that makes us uniquely human."

Show dates are Friday and Saturday evening - June 23 and 24 - at 7:00 pm and Sunday afternoon - June 25 - at 2:00 pm. There are also performances on Friday and Saturday evening - June 30 and July 1 - at 7:00 pm and Sunday afternoon - July 2 - at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00 each. Group rate for 10 or more is $22.00. 

Carbone is a published author and a produced playwright. Her play, Shell of a Man, was performed by The Black Academy of Arts and Letters in Dallas, Texas in 2015. Her most recent play, Intersection of Lincoln and Parks, was produced at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse in February 2022. Much of Carbone's writing has been showcased at PBIEA, which is an original concept theater, meaning the productions offered have not been seen in other venues.

Carbone said, "Only a few of the performers in Women Wisdom and Wine are experienced actors. I wanted this play to reflect the actual conversations I had with my female friends so I chose real women... most of whom had never been on a stage or even held a script in their hands. I asked only one thing of them, 'Be you, not some imagined version of you. Use your own voice.' Brooklyn accent or Southern drawl, French, Jamaican, German... none of that mattered. I wanted real and each member of the cast gave their best. I am proud of them. I am especially proud of our lone male performer. He remained patient and stoic throughout the rehearsal process."

"It is rare to get a review from another playwright," Carbone commented, "but Paul Vintner, a UK based playwright with an MFA in playwriting from Royal Holloway and a BFA in Theatre from the University of Central Missouri, said the following, “Rare that an audience is treated to friendship, inhibitions, revelations, and truths delivered by a gaggle of magnetic OLDER women. There is an unbridled enthusiasm in Carbone's writing which keeps her characters' dinner conversation lively and flowing in this very personal piece concerning identity. ”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling: 561 743-9955. PBIEA is a small, intimate venue with 40 seats. Shows sell out fast. Reservations are required. Directions to the Institute, which is located in North Palm Beach, will be sent to anyone unfamiliar with its location.

Palm Beach Institute is more than a school and a theater. We are a haven in the storm of life for many struggling individuals. Some of our students live with the negative effects of a dysfunctional childhood, domestic abuse, rape, depression, divorce, life threatening medical issues, ADD, Asperger's syndrome, mental health issues and memory loss. We are giving a spotlight to people overcoming addictions and those who are neuro-diverse and divergent thinkers. We have welcomed Holocaust and civil war (Middle East/Europe) survivors, burn victims, unwed mothers, and a former priest who successfully dealt with the transition from religious life to domestic life. We are many things to many people... and we are proud of the role we play in bringing confidence and continuity to the lives of those in need.



RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

The Delray Beach Playhouse Reveals its 2023-2024 Season Photo
The Delray Beach Playhouse Reveals its 2023-2024 Season

The Delray Beach Playhouse has announced its lineup for 2023-2024, and once again, the venerable venue promises a season of exciting, eclectic, and engaging programming sure to entertain its long-time patrons, and to attract new audiences to what has often been called the ‘gem of a theatre on the shores of Lake Ida’.

TRACY JONES Comes to Island City Stage Photo
TRACY JONES Comes to Island City Stage

Don’t miss Island City’s Stage’s National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of Tracy Jones by Stephen Kaplan a poignant story of individual connection in an increasingly complicated world, running through June 18.

Arts Garage To Present LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute To Avery Sommers, July 23 Photo
Arts Garage To Present LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute To Avery Sommers, July 23

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today announced a very special upcoming concert: LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute to Avery Sommers to be headlined by singers Rob Russell and Anthony Nunziata—along with special guests Copeland Davis, Patty Chamberlain, Tony Siders, and Meri Ziev, backed by Music Director Phil Hinton (piano) with Frank Derrick on drums and Val Shaffer on bass.

Funding Arts Broward Awards Record $385,450 in its 20th Anniversary Year Photo
Funding Arts Broward Awards Record $385,450 in its 20th Anniversary Year

In its 20th anniversary year, Funding Arts Broward (FAB) has announced that it has raised and awarded a record high of $385,450 in grants to sustain and cultivate arts programming in the region.


More Hot Stories For You

The Delray Beach Playhouse Reveals its 2023-2024 SeasonThe Delray Beach Playhouse Reveals its 2023-2024 Season
TRACY JONES Comes to Island City StageTRACY JONES Comes to Island City Stage
Arts Garage To Present LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute To Avery Sommers, July 23Arts Garage To Present LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute To Avery Sommers, July 23
Funding Arts Broward Awards Record $385,450 in its 20th Anniversary YearFunding Arts Broward Awards Record $385,450 in its 20th Anniversary Year

Videos

Video: Two-Time Nominee Jordan E. Cooper Put His Soul Into AIN'T NO MO' Video Video: Two-Time Nominee Jordan E. Cooper Put His Soul Into AIN'T NO MO'
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination Video
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
The Palace at Morse Life (6/03-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nikki Glaser: One Night With Nikki Glaser!
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Singing Windmills
Michael-Ann Russell JCC (6/14-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tori Amos: Ocean to Ocean Tour
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kravis Center Dream Awards: Celebrating High School Musical Excellence
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/04-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Native Gardens By Karen Zacarias
GableStage (6/10-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Theatre Fringe Festival of South Florida
Liberia Sankofa Cultural Center at New Jerusalem Church (6/07-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FRESCO Art Exhibition VIP Opening
Lucid Design District (5/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
Tuscan Gardens (6/20-6/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madagascar The Musical
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/28-6/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You