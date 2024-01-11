Offer A Thrilling Journey Of Rhythm, Emotion, And Innovation, DRUMLine Live Coming To Moss Cultural Arts Center, January 27

DRUMLine Live, the electrifying production crafted by the musical visionaries behind 20th Century Fox’s blockbuster hits, Drumline and Drumline: A New Beat, is set to dazzle audiences at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. with an all-new show featuring fresh music and choreography.

Having taken center stage on some of the grandest stages across America, Japan, and Korea, DRUMLine Live will unveil a sensational, thrilling performance at the Moss Center. Tickets are available now.

Since its inception in 2009, DRUMLine Live has captivated audiences at more than 1,500 shows, and fans can now expect an even more exhilarating experience. Featuring dazzling choreography and explosive percussion, DRUMLine Live pays homage to the show-style marching bands that gained popularity at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs. Band spirit will come to life through the extraordinary talents of its world-class cast of percussionists, musicians, and dancers, while the production seamlessly blends hip-hop, American soul, gospel, and jazz, creating a mesmerizing musical showcase.

DRUMLine Live's upcoming performance promises to be a dynamic celebration of the rich legacy of HBCU band culture. Heading this exceptional production is DRUMLine Live Director, CEO, and playwright Don P. Roberts, affectionately known as "Hollywood’s Band Director."

﻿A former drum major and trumpet player of the renowned Florida A&M University Marching 100, Roberts brings his extensive experience and passion for music education to the forefront. Roberts played a pivotal role as an executive band consultant on the 20th Century Fox hit movie Drumline, the foundation upon which DRUMLine Live is built. Roberts has also left his mark as a band consultant for Missy Elliot’s Bad Man, Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella performance, and her Netflix special Becoming. In addition, he has worked as a music producer for Universal Studios’ Little in 2019.

DRUMLine Live is recommended for all ages. Tickets for the show range from $35 to $80. Ages 13-22 can get $5 tickets via Culture Shock Miami. Tickets may be purchased by visiting Click Here, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, informally known as “The Moss Center,” is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Ma﻿yor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to the entire Miami-Dade County community. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at www.MossCenter.org.

It is the policy of Miami-Dade County to comply with all the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The facility is accessible and assistive listening devices are available in the Main Stage Auditorium and the Black Box Theater space. To request materials in accessible format, and/or any accommodation to attend an event at The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, please contact Stephanie Aponte, 786-573-5314, saponte@miamidade.gov, at least five days in advance to initiate your request. TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service).

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity, access and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting equitable opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences. The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children’s Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Florida Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Peacock Foundation, Inc. and The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council. For more information visit www.miamidadearts.org.

