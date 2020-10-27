Nu Deco Ensemble Presents NU DECO IMAGINATION: THE RHYTHM OF LIFE AND MUSIC

Free interactive music education livestream concert for K-12 students across the world.

Innovative hybrid orchestra, Nu Deco Ensemble, will present a free, interactive music education livestream concert, Nu Deco Imagination: The Rhythm of Life and Music, this Wednesday, October 28, at 10:00 AM ET. The concert, geared toward K-12 students across the world, will feature both newly created and signature works of Nu Deco Ensemble and demonstrate how rhythm is the unifying factor that both connects and distinguishes different genres of music. Students will be able to interact with the orchestra by clapping, singing and counting, and will have the opportunity to ask the orchestra questions during a Q&A session at the end. Student registration is available here: https://bit.ly/31IrcKc.

Nu Deco Imagination is one of the Nu Deco Ensemble's many education and community-building initiatives serving the Miami community and beyond. The orchestra inspires and engages over 10,000 children annually through this interactive series as well as through in-school performances, workshops and their youth ensemble, Nu Deco NXT. During these uncertain times, Nu Deco Ensemble remain committed to providing students in Miami-Dade and across the globe with high-quality performances, and are utilizing both cinematically filmed videos from the past and these live stream performances to do just that.

Created by two of classical music's most in demand artists, Jacomo Bairos and Sam Hyken, Nu Deco Ensemble is a flexible and innovative hybrid orchestra that celebrates living composers, reimagines all genres of music and collaborates with a wide range of diverse musical guests, composers, choreographers, dancers and mixed media artists. Since its inception in 2015, the 30-piece ensemble has exploded onto Miami's eclectic musical scene, captivating audiences, engaging with its community and fusing innovative, genre-bending orchestral performances and collaborations with the highest levels of musical artistry.

Nu Deco Ensemble's official 2020-2021 performance season kicks off this Thursday, October 29, with a live stream concert featuring José James. The season announcement comes off the heels of the group's new EP, Nu Deco Ensemble + Cimafunk: Live in Miami, available to stream here: https://fanlink.to/nde-cimafunk.

2020-2021 Performance Season:

October 29, 2020 - Nu Deco Ensemble with José James

December 12, 2020 - Nu Deco Ensemble with Larkin Poe

January 30, 2021 - Nu Deco Ensemble with Cory Wong

April 10, 2021 - Nu Deco Ensemble with Richard Bona

May 15, 2021 - World-Premiere Orchestral Work with Cory Henry & Special Guest TBA

