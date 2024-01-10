Nominations Are Now Open for the Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts

Completed nominations should be emailed on or before Thursday, February 15.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center Presents WICKED CHILD World Premiere, January 1 Photo 1 Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center Presents WICKED CHILD World Premiere, January 11- 28
The Princeton Triangle Club To Present SHIP HAPPENS - A CRUISICAL In Boca Raton Photo 2 The Princeton Triangle Club To Present SHIP HAPPENS - A CRUISICAL In Boca Raton
Island City Stage Presents CURTAIN UP With The Amazing Charles Baran Featuring A Night Of Photo 3 Island City Stage Presents CURTAIN UP With The Amazing Charles Baran Featuring A Night Of Musical Theatre Trivia And Song On January 8
A Spring of Hope Will Host the ULTIMATE NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY 2024 at Stage Kitchen & Bar i Photo 4 A Spring of Hope Will Host the ULTIMATE NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY 2024 at Stage Kitchen & Bar in PB Gardens

Nominations Are Now Open for the Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts

Palm Beach Symphony is now accepting nominations for the prestigious Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts, totaling $10,000, which will be awarded to up to three individual performing artists and arts educators in Palm Beach County.

Self-nominations and third-party nominations will be accepted through the February 15, 2024 deadline. A nomination for an individual will only be accepted in one of three categories: performing artists, performing arts educators and emerging artists. Nominees do not need to reside in Palm Beach County, but their work must be based primarily in the county.

A five-year demonstrated track record is required for performing artists and performing arts educators. Those nominated for the emerging artist category should have at least a three-year demonstrated track record as a performing artist or performing arts educator and be at least 21 years of age.  Writers, designers (costume, lighting, props, scenic, sound) and production technicians are not eligible for the award.

Nominees will be judged by a panel of industry professionals from within and outside Palm Beach on their contribution to the enhancement of the cultural and artistic life of Palm Beach County, their commitment to excellence in the field and, when applicable, their teaching experience. 

The Randolph A. Frank Prize winner(s) will be invited to attend an awards presentation at the après-concert dinner following the Symphony’s season finale with guest artist Ignat Solzhenitsyn on April 25.

The award was established in 2009 by Nancy and Jay Parker to celebrate the memory of their longtime friend Dr. Randolph A. Frank, who was an avid patron of the arts. They created the prize with founding chairman Steven Caras, acclaimed dancer, dance educator, and photographer. 

“I felt that a cause was very much needed here,” Caras once said. “Celebrating and rewarding performing arts educators and performers, working in Palm Beach County, who, through their devoted efforts, enhance and inspire the lives of all of us – residents and visitors alike.” 

Palm Beach Symphony has managed and hosted the nomination process and award presentation since 2019. 

For more information, visit the programs and awards page at www.palmbeachsymphony.orgCompleted nominations should be emailed to ovazquez@palmbeachsymphony.org on or before Thursday, February 15.



RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Arts Garage in Delray Beach Announces 2024 Theatre Season Photo
Arts Garage in Delray Beach Announces 2024 Theatre Season

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today announced the nonprofit organization's 2024 theatre season—three thought-provoking, community driven, and socially relevant productions from professional, cutting-edge playwrights.

2
Florida Grand Opera Returns To Its Roots With A Specially Expanded Production Of Leoncaval Photo
Florida Grand Opera Returns To Its Roots With A Specially Expanded Production Of Leoncavallo's I PAGLIACCI

Florida Grand Opera (FGO) presents a specially expanded production of Leoncavallo's I PAGLIACCI, returning to its roots with this verismo masterpiece.

3
DIRECT FROM SWEDEN THE MUSIC OF ABBA Comes to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center This Photo
DIRECT FROM SWEDEN THE MUSIC OF ABBA Comes to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center This Month

A celebration of ABBA, Sweden's biggest export, hits the main stage of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Sunday, January 14 at 8 p.m. Learn more about the production here!

4
Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Partners With Florida Keys Library System For January Concerts Photo
Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Partners With Florida Keys Library System For January Concerts

New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group is partnering with the Monroe County Library system for three concerts in the Florida Keys. The acclaimed jazz trio will perform at Big Pine Library January 23 at 5:30pm. 

More Hot Stories For You

Arts Garage in Delray Beach Announces 2024 Theatre SeasonArts Garage in Delray Beach Announces 2024 Theatre Season
Florida Grand Opera Returns To Its Roots With A Specially Expanded Production Of Leoncavallo's I PAGLIACCIFlorida Grand Opera Returns To Its Roots With A Specially Expanded Production Of Leoncavallo's I PAGLIACCI
DIRECT FROM SWEDEN THE MUSIC OF ABBA Comes to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center This MonthDIRECT FROM SWEDEN THE MUSIC OF ABBA Comes to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center This Month
Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Partners With Florida Keys Library System For January ConcertsSaxophonist Daniel Bennett Partners With Florida Keys Library System For January Concerts

Videos

First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
Gordon Gumshoe, A Fairytale Detective in Miami Metro Gordon Gumshoe, A Fairytale Detective
Sandrell Rivers Theater (1/13-1/13)Tracker
Neil Simon's The Dinner Party in Miami Metro Neil Simon's The Dinner Party
Lauderdale by the Sea Seaside Players (1/12-1/21)Tracker
A Rock Sails By in Miami Metro A Rock Sails By
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (5/15-6/09)
Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! in Miami Metro Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (1/13-2/24)
6th Annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival in Miami Metro 6th Annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival
Raymond F. Kravis Center - Rinker Playhouse (4/28-4/28)
Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira in Miami Metro Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira
Island City Stage (1/18-1/11)
Caroline, or Change in Miami Metro Caroline, or Change
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (3/27-4/14)
The F. Marrykill Affair in Miami Metro The F. Marrykill Affair
New Generation Theatrical (2/14-2/19)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Miami Metro SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (3/26-3/31)
Menopause, The Musical in Miami Metro Menopause, The Musical
Titusville Playhouse (5/17-5/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You