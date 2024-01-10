Nominations Are Now Open for the Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts

Palm Beach Symphony is now accepting nominations for the prestigious Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts, totaling $10,000, which will be awarded to up to three individual performing artists and arts educators in Palm Beach County.

Self-nominations and third-party nominations will be accepted through the February 15, 2024 deadline. A nomination for an individual will only be accepted in one of three categories: performing artists, performing arts educators and emerging artists. Nominees do not need to reside in Palm Beach County, but their work must be based primarily in the county.

A five-year demonstrated track record is required for performing artists and performing arts educators. Those nominated for the emerging artist category should have at least a three-year demonstrated track record as a performing artist or performing arts educator and be at least 21 years of age. Writers, designers (costume, lighting, props, scenic, sound) and production technicians are not eligible for the award.

Nominees will be judged by a panel of industry professionals from within and outside Palm Beach on their contribution to the enhancement of the cultural and artistic life of Palm Beach County, their commitment to excellence in the field and, when applicable, their teaching experience.

The Randolph A. Frank Prize winner(s) will be invited to attend an awards presentation at the après-concert dinner following the Symphony’s season finale with guest artist Ignat Solzhenitsyn on April 25.

The award was established in 2009 by Nancy and Jay Parker to celebrate the memory of their longtime friend Dr. Randolph A. Frank, who was an avid patron of the arts. They created the prize with founding chairman Steven Caras, acclaimed dancer, dance educator, and photographer.

“I felt that a cause was very much needed here,” Caras once said. “Celebrating and rewarding performing arts educators and performers, working in Palm Beach County, who, through their devoted efforts, enhance and inspire the lives of all of us – residents and visitors alike.”

Palm Beach Symphony has managed and hosted the nomination process and award presentation since 2019.

For more information, visit the programs and awards page at www.palmbeachsymphony.org. Completed nominations should be emailed to ovazquez@palmbeachsymphony.org on or before Thursday, February 15.