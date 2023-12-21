New Documentary Film BLUE WHALES: RETURN OF THE GIANTS To Premiere Autonation At The Museum Of Discovery And Science In January

The AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) will premiere Click Here starting on January 26, 2024. The first giant-screen film on the subject, Blue Whales, was produced by Oceanic Films in collaboration with Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Tangled Bank Studios and SK Films and funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF). MODS is one of only a few Florida theaters with screens large enough to display life-sized blue whales.

“This compelling documentary not only affords Museum guests the extraordinary chance to witness life-sized blue whales showcased on our impressive six-story IMAX screen but also aims to foster a profound appreciation for the indispensable role these majestic creatures play in the delicate balance of the marine ecosystem,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “This film forges an emotional bond between individuals and these awe-inspiring animals, we see it as a catalyst that motivates viewers around the world to actively participate in the global conservation endeavor for the well-being of our oceans.”

Blue Whales: Return of the Giants introduces audiences to the endangered species, which is not widely understood despite its status as the largest animal to have ever existed. Through two scientific expeditions, the film shows stunning footage of blue whale feeding habits, long-distance communication and mother-calf relationships. One expedition focuses on the search for a missing blue whale population off the coast of the Seychelles Islands in the Indian Ocean while the other expedition joins marine biologist Diane Gendron, also known as the “Blue Whale Whisperer,” in the Gulf of California to observe whale families.

“We are so thrilled to be bringing Blue Whales: Return of the Giants to audiences,” said Hugh Pearson, a marine biologist, director and producer at Oceanic Films. “I have a lifelong passion for blue whales that borders on obsession and what better way to share the story of these mysterious ocean giants, than life-size, on the giant screen. And in 3D.”

Narrated by award-winning actor Andy Serkis, scored by Academy Award-winner Steven Price and presented in 3D, Blue Whales will immerse audiences in the ocean alongside the massive blue whales and other species such as dolphins, sperm whales, sea lions and orcas.

“As a studio dedicated to sharing inspiring stories about life on Earth, we are delighted to invite audiences into the magical ocean world they inhabit, through the film, the app and the surrounding educational materials,” said Sean B. Carroll, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios' head of studio and biologist. “The story of the blue whales' rebound from near extermination is good reason for hope for many other threatened species.”

The documentary also features research from local marine biologist Jeremy Kiszka, professor of biology at Florida International University in Miami, Florida. Dr. Kiszka studies the ecology and behavior of cetaceans (whales and dolphins) in tropical marine ecosystems around the globe, particularly in the Caribbean, along the coasts of Florida and in the Indian Ocean.

The AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science is located at 401 SW 2nd Street in Fort Lauderdale. Blue Whales: Return of the Giants is included in the MODS Discovery Pass, an all-in-one ticket that includes Museum exhibitions, live science demonstrations and one IMAX documentary film. For tickets, please visit mods.org/tickets and for showtimes, please visit mods.org/showtimes.