NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Announces New Exhibitions

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale will present the first solo museum exhibition of Miami artist Jared McGriff from November 20 through February 13, 2022. Titled Jared McGriff: Where We Are You, this exhibition showcases McGriff's dreamlike narratives that remain timeless even as he integrates his family's history into the realities of the present.

This exhibition contrasts paintings that suggest contemporary snapshots of the artist's present with paintings that conjure the real and imagined experiences of his family's migration from the rural south to the rural west of Oklahoma and California. This juxtaposition of past and present reflects how contemporary times are shaped by the historical.

The exhibition's title Where We Are You encapsulates notions of African Ubuntu philosophy where the individual becomes whole through the experience of the group. McGriff's composition of single and grouped figures embodies the guiding principle for many early cultures that each individual's actions impact others and society.

Jared McGriff: Where We Are You is curated by Bonnie Clearwater, NSU Art Museum Director and Chief Curator.

Beyond the O.K. Corral: David Levinthal, Wilson J. Tang, and YumeGO

Beyond the O.K. Corral is an interactive Augmented Reality exhibition by renowned photographer David Levinthal, Wilson J. Tang (special effects art director, video gaming designer, and a founder of YumeGO, the first AR "Experience Browser") and the YumeGO team, commissioned by NSU Art Museum. The AR exhibition allows participants to step into Levinthal's iconic photograph Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (2014) that was inspired by the Western movies of Levinthal's youth in the 1950s.

The exhibit utilizes museum-grade scanning technology and augmented reality to create a game-like 3D immersive diorama for people to enter. It is enhanced with Levinthal's commentary, giving participants an insight into the creative thinking of the artist, encouraging them to find their own meaning beyond the surface imagery.

More than just passively observing a photograph from a fixed point of view, the AR experience gives viewers freedom to determine their own point of views and heightens their awareness to the power of the image to become a part of cultural memory and mythology. Levinthal and Wilson conceived this project as an evolution from the traditional single point of view of photography into a new medium more suitable for our digital social era where we are hyper-saturated with infinite points of views. Interactivity further enhances the experience, turning the viewer into an active participant in the act of creation.

In addition to showcasing the AR experience, the NSU Art Museum exhibition documents the production process and features the original diorama that was the model for the AR experience.

*Visitors should bring a mobile device and headset to access the exhibition.

Margarita Cano: 90 Years

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale will present Margarita Cano from November 20 through February 13, 2022. On the occasion of her 90th year, NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale celebrates the life and work of Cuban-born, Miami-based artist Margarita Cano.

This exhibition will be a testament to Cano's remarkable life, a record of her transition from Cuba to America, and from scientist, to art services librarian, and finally, to a painter of dreams. This exhibition will encapsulate Cano's multi-disciplinary practice as a self-taught artist, whose creativity has manifested through wondrous miniature books, votive portraits, landscapes paintings, prints and photographs.

Cano's art is a portal into a celestial world, in which memories are transformed into sacred visions of life and loss. This exhibition is curated by NSU Art Museum Director and Chief Curator Bonnie Clearwater with Ariella Wolens, Bryant-Taylor Curator. Sponsored by Rita Holloway.

**Of note - her son, Pablo Cano, is also exhibiting in the museum at the same time, with the below Art of Assemblage!

The Art of Assemblage

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale will present The Art of Assemblage from November 20 through February 13, 2022. This exhibition features sculptures composed of found objects and that are distinguished by the unlikely combinations of repurposed materials that constitute their form.

In the practice of assemblage, materials such as scrap metal, broken shells, tattered fabrics and discarded toys are salvaged and brought together in unexpected combinations, creating poetic abstractions of everyday life.

The exhibition is drawn primarily from the Museum's collection and includes recent acquisitions to the Museum's permanent collection by artists John Outterbridge, Vanessa German, Pablo Cano, and a collaborative work by Jorge Pardo and Jason Rhoades. It also includes works by Christian Holstad, Ernesto Neto and Jessica Stockholder, and significant artworks from the Museum's collections of African and CoBrA art. This exhibition is curated by Ariella Wolens, Bryant-Taylor Curator, NSU Art Museum.

Photographing the Fantastic

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale will present Photographing the Fantastic from November 20 through Spring 2022. Photographing the Fantastic explores photographs of magical moments, the uncanny, and the wondrous, drawn from NSU Art Museum's extensive photography collection.

While some of the artists capture miraculous and mysterious scenes in the world, others seek to photograph that which cannot be seen: the transitory nature of life and the spiritual world. They use photography to communicate emotional states or feelings of alienation. A number of the photographers use the medium to explore how we see others and ourselves or to capture phenomena in the physical world that our eyes cannot detect, as shown in Berenice Abbott's 1930's photographs illustrating the force of gravity and magnetism. Instead of photographing the natural world, artists such as David Levinthal, Gregory Crewdson and Anna Gaskell stage their theatrical scenes or create dioramas as subjects. Film and video works are also included in the exhibition as an extension of the photographic medium.

Most of the photographs on view predate digital photography and Photoshop. The photographers achieved their desired effects through camera manipulation (camera angles, cropping, depth of field, time exposure, lighting) or darkroom printing techniques (overexposure, solarization, montage) and through their choice of color, black-and-white, or hand-tinted prints, and size of the print. Several photographs were produced with a camera obscura (a darkened room or box with a small hole or lens through which an image is projected onto light-sensitive paper on the surface opposite the hole), pinhole camera (a simple lens-less camera with a tiny aperture through which light enters and projects an inverted image), Polaroid camera, which produces instant prints, or through holography, which generates images that appear three-dimensional.

The exhibition features works by: Berenice Abbott, Alexandre Arrechea, Wynn Bullock, Edward Burtynsky, Magdalena Campos-Pons, Gregory Crewdson, Anna Gaskell, Ann Hamilton, Kati Horna, Samson Kambalu, Louise Lawler, Nikki S. Lee, David Levinthal, Vera Lutter, Loretta Lux, Ana Mendieta, Abelardo Morell, Zanele Muholi, Catherine Opie, Andres Serrano, Onajide Shabaka, Cindy Sherman, Victor Vazquez, Gillian Wearing, Carrie Mae Weems, Susanne Winterling, and others.

Also featured in this exhibition is Beyond the O.K. Corral, an interactive augmented reality exhibition by photographer David Levinthal, Wilson J. Tang (special effects art director, video gaming designer, and a founder of YumeGO, the first AR "Experience Browser") and the YumeGO app team. The AR exhibition allows participants to step into Levinthal's iconic photograph Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (2014) that was inspired by the Western movies of Levinthal's youth in the 1950s.

Photographing the Fantastic is curated by NSU Art Museum Director and Chief Curator Bonnie Clearwater.

For more information visit: https://nsuartmuseum.org/