Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mounts Botanical Garden Will Host 23rd Annual Spring Benefit in the Garden in April

The event is set for Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Mounts Botanical Garden Will Host 23rd Annual Spring Benefit in the Garden in April

Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden will be hosting their biggest annual fundraising event - the Mounts 23rd Annual Spring Benefit - at the Garden itself on Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 5:30 to 8 pm. Funds raised at the Benefit will directly support maintaining the Garden's 20-acre tropical oasis, youth programs, and community outreach.

"Themed The Joy of Orchids, the annual Spring Benefit will be an enchanting event that will feature an open bar, hors d'oeuvres and a lavish silent auction featuring a diverse array of rare and exotic plants, orchids and eye-catching arrangements," promises Mounts Curator-Director Rochelle Wolberg. "This will be our first Spring Benefit actually held in the Garden since 2010 and will take place on the Great Lawn."

Highlights of the Mounts Spring Benefit will include:

+ Another wow-worthy botanical art exhibition by Lisa Waud, who creates ephemeral works with living florals and an array of botanicals that immerse and engage visitors, just as the Detroit-based artist did for Mounts at a recent promotional event in New York City done in collaboration with the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and Discover The Palm Beaches. Whimsically titled Too Much All At Once, Waud will create several floral installations throughout the Garden for Spring Benefit. Striving for zero waste throughout her practice, the artist sources from local flower farmers, growers, and nurseries, while also utilizing found and foraged natural objects. The construction materials are then composted or recycled. Previous installations include Flower House Detroit; FLORA Festival in Cordoba, Spain; Hiberna Flores; the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall; and Christo's posthumous L'Arc de Triomphe Wrap.

+ A return visit to Mounts by DiVine, a character from Disney's Animal Kingdom that is heavily dressed in vines and plants to be camouflaged in the plant life and walks on high stilts, so her height is between 7 and 16 feet depending on what she is doing with her hands and legs.

+ Michelin Star quality cuisine by Chef Philippe Gudet.

"Tickets to attend the 2023 Spring Benefit are $200 each and can be purchased by calling 561-233-1757 or by emailing rlucas@pbcgov.org. Sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are also available. All proceeds from this event will support maintaining the Gardens 20-acre tropical oasis, youth programs, and community outreach," says Rebecca Doane, new Board President of Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden.

Spring Benefit Council and Patrons include Ruth Arneson and Rodney Johnson, Gretta and John Curry, Rachel and Steve Docekal, Kim and Robert Frisbie, Julie and John Kime, Jeff Koons, Christina and Raymond Kramer, Polly Reed, Alison and Charles Sieving, Sandy Smith and Raymond Tollman, Paton White, and Elaine & Michael Zimmerman.

Visitors can now explore Mounts Botanical Garden anytime from anywhere across the globe with the new Mobile Garden Guide. Launched in partnership with Bloomberg Connects, the free arts and cultural app created by Bloomberg Philanthropies is designed to elevate and enrich the visitor experience by making it easy to discover more of what people love before, during, and after their visit to the Garden. Multi-media content includes maps and information on Mounts Botanical's 25 display gardens, art in the garden, and current and upcoming exhibitions, as well as an ever-growing spectrum of new photo, audio, and video content available exclusively via the app. To learn more and download the app, visit www.mounts.org/mobile-garden-guide/ [mounts.org].



MARTYS BACK IN TOWN! Comes to Aventura and Boca Raton in March Photo
MARTY'S BACK IN TOWN! Comes to Aventura and Boca Raton in March
Marty's Back in Town!, Playwright Norman Shabel's comedic drama about the ups and downs of a dysfunctional family and their relationships with each other and with the “black sheep” who is returning home after 10 years, will run at the Alan and Diane Lieberman Theatre at the Michael-Ann Russel JCC in Miami from March 9 – 19, and at The Studio at Mizner Park in Boca Raton from March 24 – April 2nd.
NORTH BEACH SOCIAL Featuring PALO And Wolfsonian FIUs TURN THE BEAT AROUND Exhibit Kick Of Photo
NORTH BEACH SOCIAL Featuring PALO And Wolfsonian FIU's TURN THE BEAT AROUND Exhibit Kick Off February 16
The Rhythm Foundation and the Wolfsonian FIU Museum present Cuban funk band PALO! as the performers for this month's North Beach Social at the Miami Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach). North Beach Social is a free monthly concert presented at the Miami Beach Bandshell as part of the City of Miami Beach's Third Thursday Culture Crawl.
Urban Bush Women Explore The Spirits Of The Historic Hampton House In Site-Specific Perfor Photo
Urban Bush Women Explore The Spirits Of The Historic Hampton House In Site-Specific Performance HAINT BLU
Live Arts Miami presents the world premiere of Urban Bush Women's (UBW) latest dance-theater work, Haint Blu in Miami , featuring an immersive audience experience at the Historic Hampton House, March 9 - 12. Audiences will also enjoy curated local food and beverage vendors plus an opportunity to tour the restored hotel and museum.
Photos: Rob Russell Launches Open Mic Series at Cafe Centro Photo
Photos: Rob Russell Launches Open Mic Series at Cafe Centro
There have been many successful launches in Florida but the  musical lift off last night at Cafe Centro (which is Palm Beach's ground zero for live entertainment) had many stars.   Rob Russell’s Open Mic Series made it’s debut and his line-up of singers ignited an evening of diverse singing styles. 

More Hot Stories For You


Mounts Botanical Garden Will Host 23rd Annual Spring Benefit in the Garden in AprilMounts Botanical Garden Will Host 23rd Annual Spring Benefit in the Garden in April
February 8, 2023

Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden will be hosting their biggest annual fundraising event – the Mounts 23rd Annual Spring Benefit – at the Garden itself on Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 5:30 to 8 pm. Funds raised at the Benefit will directly support maintaining the Garden's 20-acre tropical oasis, youth programs, and community outreach.
MARTY'S BACK IN TOWN! Comes to Aventura and Boca Raton in MarchMARTY'S BACK IN TOWN! Comes to Aventura and Boca Raton in March
February 8, 2023

Marty's Back in Town!, Playwright Norman Shabel's comedic drama about the ups and downs of a dysfunctional family and their relationships with each other and with the “black sheep” who is returning home after 10 years, will run at the Alan and Diane Lieberman Theatre at the Michael-Ann Russel JCC in Miami from March 9 – 19, and at The Studio at Mizner Park in Boca Raton from March 24 – April 2nd.
NORTH BEACH SOCIAL Featuring PALO And Wolfsonian FIU's TURN THE BEAT AROUND Exhibit Kick Off February 16NORTH BEACH SOCIAL Featuring PALO And Wolfsonian FIU's TURN THE BEAT AROUND Exhibit Kick Off February 16
February 7, 2023

The Rhythm Foundation and the Wolfsonian FIU Museum present Cuban funk band PALO! as the performers for this month's North Beach Social at the Miami Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach). North Beach Social is a free monthly concert presented at the Miami Beach Bandshell as part of the City of Miami Beach's Third Thursday Culture Crawl.
Urban Bush Women Explore The Spirits Of The Historic Hampton House In Site-Specific Performance HAINT BLUUrban Bush Women Explore The Spirits Of The Historic Hampton House In Site-Specific Performance HAINT BLU
February 7, 2023

Live Arts Miami presents the world premiere of Urban Bush Women's (UBW) latest dance-theater work, Haint Blu in Miami , featuring an immersive audience experience at the Historic Hampton House, March 9 - 12. Audiences will also enjoy curated local food and beverage vendors plus an opportunity to tour the restored hotel and museum.
MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS Comes to The Boca Black Box Center For The Arts Next MonthMY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS Comes to The Boca Black Box Center For The Arts Next Month
February 7, 2023

Brad Zimmerman's newest show, My Son the Waiter:  A Jewish Tragedy & Still Not Famous will make its South Florida debut March 22nd and 23rd at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts. 
share