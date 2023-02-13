Morselife Presents The Inaugural DONALD M. EPHRAIM PALM BEACH FILM FESTIVAL

The inaugural Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival presented by MorseLife kicked off last Thursday, January 26, at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach with the U.S. premiere of the comedy, "Two Tickets to Greece," in French with subtitles. The festival will run through February 16 and brings over three dozen film screenings at seven separate theaters throughout Palm Beach County, offering features, documentaries and short films, from both up-and-coming and established filmmakers from around the world.

"MorseLife is proud to partner with Donald M. Ephraim for the inaugural Palm Beach Film Festival," said MorseLife President and CEO Keith Myers. "When Don came to me to ask if MorseLife would be interested in being the presenting festival sponsor - offering dozens of unique creations from 20 different countries - I said to myself, 'what a perfect medium' because we will be able to exhibit MorseLife's many services as well as great films in the next few weeks. We are proud of the festival's international focus, celebrating cinematic excellence and reflecting a commitment to global diversity. I truly appreciate the partnership I have with Don."

The film "Two Tickets to Greece" was directed by Marc Fitoussi, who attended the premiere. The festival is named in honor of North Palm Beach resident Donald M. Ephraim, who led the Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival for decades.

"From late January to mid-February, this inaugural, 22-day festival will bring approximately 100 film screenings, fostering dialogue and interaction among our attendees and supporters," said Ephraim. "The festival is intended to foster collaboration with community partners, diverse populations and student filmmakers while supporting MorseLife's mission to enrich lives, uplift minds and touch hearts."

"Experience the Magic of Cinema" is the slogan for the major new cultural event presented by MorseLife. In addition to American, British, French, Israeli, and Mexican movies, the festival will showcase a global array of films from Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kurdistan, Luxembourg, Morocco, New Zealand, Sweden, and Uruguay. The festival will close on February 16 with a screening of "Peace by Chocolate" at CMX Downtown in Palm Beach Gardens. This true story is a drama and comedy about a Syrian refugee struggling to settle into small-town life in Nova Scotia after his family's chocolate factory was bombed.

MorseLife is a not-for-profit national leader transforming perspectives on aging by designing a dynamic integrated model of residences and healthcare to optimize and reaffirm life for older adults at every stage with programs and services including assisted living, cannabis-based therapies, care management, home health care, hospice and palliative care, life enhancement, living learning experience, long-term care, memory care, NOW for Holocaust survivors, nursing education scholarships, Parkinson's therapy, short-term rehabilitation, and PACE - Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. MorseLife's reputation and tradition of caring for seniors continues to honor senior living with excellence and dignity. MorseLife means More Life.

For more information about MorseLife Health System or The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival presented by MorseLife, visit Palmbeachfilmfestival.org, email info@dmepbff.org or call 561.867.4138.