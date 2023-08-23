Moisés Kaufman's LAS AVENTURAS DE JUAN PLANCHARD to Debut at Miami New Drama

Miami New Drama, in collaboration with Tectonic Theater Project, will present the world premiere of Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard, written and directed by award-winning playwright Moisés Kaufman, based on the bestselling novel by Jonathan Jakubowicz. This transformative production is set to captivate audiences with its adrenaline-fueled narrative, exploring the greed and corruption that shook the very foundations of Venezuela, while shedding light on the state of democracy worldwide. The production, which runs from Tuesday, October 17 to Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Miami New Drama’s Colony Theatre (1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139), will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles to ensure accessibility for all. Tickets are now on sale at MiamiNewDrama.org/JP.



“This world premiere production holds deep personal significance for me on multiple levels. As a playwright, it marks a significant milestone as it’s my first play written about my beloved Venezuela, and my first play in Spanish” said Moisés Kaufman. “Additionally, it is the first full production I will direct at the theater I co-founded with my remarkable friend, and fellow countryman, Michel Hausmann. I am immensely grateful for this opportunity to bring Tectonic's adaptation of Jonathan Jakubowicz's groundbreaking novel to life through a collaboration that feels like a homecoming, reconnecting me with my roots. I eagerly anticipate sharing this experience with my Miami family.”



“The work Moisés Kaufman has done is nothing short of spectacular and inspiring. The source material, Jonathan Jacubovicz's book, is an extraordinary exploration of greed, corruption and the destruction of a country told as an epic thriller, the idea of adapting this explosive work into the stage might seem ridiculous or impossible for most people, but most people are not Moisés Kaufman,” said Michel Hausmann.



“When I wrote Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard, I merely intended to leave a testimony of the size of Chavismo's crime against Venezuela. I never imagined the level of popularity it was about to achieve, much less that a legendary playwright like Moisés Kaufman would eventually adapt it for the stage,” said Jonathan Jakubowicz. “Since I saw the first rehearsal, I was mesmerized. To hear the voices of the characters, to witness the relentless madness of the plot and the pain of an entire nation is a unique experience that will surely please those who loved the book and those who haven't discovered it. A new adventure for Juan Planchard begins, and we will be there ready to find out how the hell he will survive this one!”

At the heart of this gripping play is Juan Planchard, a young Venezuelan whose fervent belief in President Hugo Chavez's ideology is matched only by his thirst for personal gain. Witness Juan's meteoric rise to immense wealth through corrupt dealings with the government, only to face the harrowing consequences of his actions. Through Juan's journey, the play delves into the intricate web of patronage and corruption that contributed to one of the largest robberies in human history, all set against the backdrop of Venezuela's tumultuous last two decades. Moisés Kaufman's adaptation is a searing indictment of the ruling class in Venezuela, resonating deeply in today's global political landscape, wherever democracy is at risk.



Infusing the raw intensity of a high-stakes action film and the heart-pounding suspense of a political thriller, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard masterfully exposes the mindset and ideals of Venezuela's present-day ruling elite, unveiling their unrestrained excess and insatiable pursuit of power at any cost.



Miami New Drama, co-founded by Moisés Kaufman and playwright/director Michel Hausmann, has consistently embraced the transformative power of theater. The company is dedicated to creating and producing works that engage with the diverse and extraordinary region of Miami. Since 2016, Miami New Drama has been the resident company at the historic Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road, further solidifying its commitment to artistic excellence and groundbreaking storytelling.



Tectonic Theater Project is renowned for creating and producing plays that push the boundaries of theatrical language and form. The company's trademarked theater-making method, Moment Work, combined with rigorous research and collaboration, has resulted in numerous acclaimed productions that tackle social and political issues head-on.



ABOUT Tectonic Theater Project

Based in New York City and guided by founder and artistic director Moisés Kaufman, Tectonic Theater Project develops new plays using the company’s trademarked theater-making method, Moment Work, and through a rigorous process of research and collaboration in a laboratory environment. Since its founding in 1991 the company has created and staged over twenty plays and musicals, including Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, The Laramie Project, Doug Wright’s Pulitzer Prize-winning I Am My Own Wife, the Tony Award-winning 33 Variations, and the Drama Desk Award-winning Seven Deadly Sins. Tectonic Theater Project’s newest world-premiere play, Here There Are Blueberries, recently completed a critically acclaimed run at Shakespeare Theatre Company and is set to play New York Theatre Workshop this spring.



ABOUT MIAMI NEW DRAMA

Miami New Drama is a trailblazing theater company that champions artistic excellence while fostering diversity and inclusion in every production. With a mission to break boundaries and embrace multiculturalism, Miami New Drama brings captivating stories to the forefront, sparking meaningful conversations and inspiring change within the vibrant community of Miami Beach. Under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director Michel Hausmann and Managing Director Nicholas Richberg, Miami New Drama continues to set new standards in contemporary theater, delivering experiences that resonate deeply with audiences from all walks of life.