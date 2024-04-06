Mindful Art Education and The Kind Group to Host Autism Awareness Fundraiser Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mindful Art Education, in collaboration with The Kind Group, is proud to announce an upcoming Autism Awareness Fundraiser Event on Saturday, April 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. Held at the historic Villa Paula in Little Haiti, this memorable, impactful gathering aims to foster understanding, acceptance, and inclusivity. The event will help fund future activities for all children who participate in Mindful Art Education, a Miami-based arts education program.

The Autism Awareness Fundraiser Event aims to shine a spotlight on the importance of autism awareness and advocacy while providing a platform for individuals and organizations to come together in support of the autism community. Through a variety of engaging activities, including guided meditation and an interactive artwork experience, attendees will have the opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause while engaging with the community.

“We are thrilled to co-host this important event with The Kind Group,” said Alexandra Jeanty-Leclerc, founder of Mindful Art Education. “This represents a significant step forward in our collective efforts to raise awareness for autism and support the children who benefit from our program. By coming together as a community, we can make a meaningful difference while promoting greater understanding and acceptance.”

Event Highlights

Guided Meditation – Join Ms. Jeanty-Leclerc in a special session to boost awareness, promote relaxation, and increase focus

Interactive Artwork – Explore hands-on activities with multimedia artist Marcus Blake

Massage – Enjoy free massages by licensed massage therapists

Raffle – Contribute to the event's fundraising efforts with a unique raffle

Community resources – Connect with local organizations, service providers, and support groups

Photography Exhibition by Gianfranco Milli

Recycled Artwork Exhibition

Shopping

Food truck & cocktails

Live DJ set

“We invite everyone in the community to join us for this impactful event as we come together to celebrate diversity, promote acceptance, and support individuals with autism,” added Ms. Jeanty-Leclerc.

The Autism Awareness Fundraiser Event will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Villa Paula in Miami, Florida. Tickets are available for purchase online at Eventbrite or at the door.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Villa Paula, 5811 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33127

Cost: $45

For information, contact Alexandra Jeanty-Leclerc by calling 305-905-5435 or via email at alexandrajeantyleclerc@gmail.com

About Mindful Art Education

Mindful Art Education (MAE) is a Miami-based hub for cutting-edge, all-encompassing arts education designed for children and families. Our core ethos revolves around the fusion of Mindfulness Meditation and the world of art, while simultaneously fostering a deep-rooted commitment to raising awareness about planet preservation within our communities.

At Mindful Art Education, our mission is firmly centered on achieving our purpose through various key initiatives. We passionately integrate Mindfulness Meditation practices into diverse educational curricula, enriching the learning experiences of students across the board. By creating engaging community learning events, we forge strong connections within our neighborhoods, encouraging a collaborative spirit in the pursuit of knowledge and artistic expression.

About The Kind Group

The Kind Group was founded by Margaret Secary, a proud tattooed momma who created The Kind Group for her Autistic Nonverbal daughter to give her a space to be a part of something special and unique in a chaotic world that otherwise has no place for her. Our mission is to create a truly kind community that promotes Love, Kindness, acceptance, understanding, inclusivity, and Autism awareness.

We create unique events and expressive apparel that helps the Autism Community share with the world who they are and what they are feeling. The Kind Group feels like this is important for EVERYONE on the planet, not just people with autism, to express kindness and acceptance. We are BETTER TOGETHER, and it is crucial that we understand Autism is considered a spectrum because it's different for EVERY autistic person, and just like the rest of the world the autistic community want to have a purpose and special space to express and share who they are and be seen. The Kind Group brings Awareness and understanding of Autism to create a better world not only for people with autism but also for the families and caregivers affected by autism.