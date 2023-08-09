Michael Goodman To Celebrate His 60th Birthday With A CHER-ABRATION In Support Of Local Nonprofits At Lips Fort Lauderdale

FLITE Center, Heart Gallery of Broward, History Fort Lauderdale, Island City Stage and South Florida Symphony Orchestra will be the beneficiaries of a special Click Here for Michael Goodman, owner and founder of GPR | Goodman Public Relations. The Cher-abration at Lips Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, October 19, at 7 p.m., will feature performances by Michael Dean as Cher with special guests and the cast of Lips.

“My 60th birthday is a milestone and I want to share it with friends, family and clients to support causes that matter to me,” said Michael Goodman, owner/founder of GPR | Goodman Public Relations. In the spirit of giving, this Cher-abration won't be a farewell but rather a celebration for more years to come.”

Partygoers will enjoy a three-course dinner and Las Vegas-style show at Lips with leading drag entertainers, dancers, and performances by Michael Dean as Cher. A nationally recognized performer, Michael Dean as Cher has performed around the country at special events, cabaret shows, private parties, gay pride events, and more. His claim to fame is his uncanny ability to pay tribute to the larger than life icon, Cher.

A raffle with hotel packages, restaurant offerings, and more will help raise additional funds for the five nonprofit organizations.

Tickets are available at Click Here. Donation is $100 (VIP with premium seating, three-course dinner, show, and a champagne toast) and $60 which includes dinner and the show. Cash bar. All proceeds will be directed to FLITE Center, Heart Gallery of Broward, History Fort Lauderdale, Island City Stage, and South Florida Symphony Orchestra.

Six nights a week, and now Saturday and Sunday afternoons, Lips serves up delicious food and Las Vegas style drag entertainment. Lips is the perfect place for a bachelorette party or to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or even a divorce with an amazing cast of characters, including show hostesses Amanda Austin, Daisy Deadpetals, Nicolette, London Adour and Velvet Lenore. The fun never ends at Lips, with sister locations in New York, San Diego, Atlanta and Chicago. Lips is located at 1421 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park, about one-mile east of I-95. For more information about Lips, call 954-567-0987 or visit www.lipsusa.com.