Miami MoCAAD To Host Gifted And Black Panel Celebrating Black Artists And Culture Landscape

On Thursday, February 25th, at 7pm, The Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD) presents Gifted and Black: Miami's Art Scene 2021 and Beyond, a virtual panel discussion aimed to celebrate both Miami's Black Artist and Black History Month.

The virtual #Creative Conversation will be moderated by Sugarcane Magazine Founder, Melissa Hunter Davis and accompanied by panelists Dejha Carrington, Vice President of External Relations at National YoungArts Foundation, Rosie Gordon-Wallace, Founder of Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, Mikhaile Solomon, Founder of Prizm Contemporary Art Fair, and artists Marcus Blake, Adler Guerrier, Adrienne Chadwick, and Dinizulu Gene Tinnie.

Focused on the theme of empowering Black artists and creatives, the event will be streamed live on Miami MoCAAD's Facebook page, with all welcomed to tune in for the spirited conversation. Register for free: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/creative-conversation-gifted-and-black-miamis-art-scene-2021-and-beyond-tickets-139265696447?fbclid=IwAR2XIEbFY8Jtds2KBj-03S3XnZtpBuYfrDjilfXp-gn8EZGKZwOrDHu3QlE.

"Our mission has always been to discover, collect, showcase preserve, and exhibit the most advanced artists of the African diaspora, and I hope that through this panel, we cannot only have a productive talk on modern Black History and issues but shine a positive light on those in our community who continue to innovate, create, and pave the way for Black creatives," said Marilyn Holifield, Co-Founder of Miami MoCAAD. She is scheduled to wrap up the discussion.

Curious about what success would look like for a vibrant Black art community? Or genuine thoughts about the state of Miami in America post the civil unrest and movement of 2020? Tune in as Black Creatives not only talk about the changes they want to see in the Miami Arts Scene, but if and how Miami's cultural institutions have lived up to the Black Lives Matter statements they issued last year, how continued engagement can bring about meaningful change, the current art scene and its developments in Miami, and how it's been navigating all of this during an unprecedented pandemic and how they plan to move forward.

Please visit miamimocaad.org for more information.