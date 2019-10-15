Miami City Ballet Returns To Lincoln Road With BALLET ON THE BEACH

Miami City Ballet returns to Lincoln Road, the company's original home, with Ballet on the Beach, two special performances on Miami Beach in the intimate setting of the Colony Theatre on Saturday, November 23 at 7pm and Sunday, November 24 at 2pm. Ballet on the Beach are shorter performances in a casual setting and feature highlights from the highly anticipated 2019-20 season. All tickets are $35 including the performance, a pre-show glass of prosecco, and a post-performance chat with Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez and MCB dancers. Tickets can be purchased at miamicityballet.org, by phone at 305.929.7010.

In addition to captivating audiences on Miami Beach, more than 400 children will attend a free performance of Ballet for Young People, Miami City Ballet's signature Community Engagement program, on Friday November 22 at 10:30am. Ballet for Young People is an interactive, behind-the-scenes look at the art of ballet, including performance excerpts. By increasing access to the transformative power of ballet, MCB aims to bridge the gap in arts education and exposure, and change the lives of local youth.

"We're excited to present Ballet on the Beach," said Lourdes Lopez, Artistic Director. "We're delighted to return to Lincoln Road where the Company was born. We hope these events provide the public, especially our fans on the Beach, a new way to experience Miami City Ballet, broaden access and introduce whole new generation of audiences to this beautiful, enchanting world of ballet."

"Miami Beach residents will get to experience the artistic excellence that is created right here on the Beach, and to celebrate our very own world-class dance company, Miami City Ballet," said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

"Lincoln Road is where it all began 34 years ago, which makes these performances even more meaningful."

To a soundtrack of popular hits by iconic artists, Ballet on the Beach features three spectacular works by award-wining choreographers. Two dancers will perform the inventive pas de deux from Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes choreographed by Tony Award-winner Justin Peck to the legendary score by Aaron Copland, an irresistible duet punctuated with exquisite moments of playful athleticism and a delightful sense of wonder.

Christopher Wheeldon's This Bitter Earth is a breathtaking, expressive dance for two, set to the hauntingly gorgeous 1960 soul hit This Bitter Earth by Dinah Washington remixed with Max Richter's cinematic soundtrack, On the Nature of Daylight. The volume continues to turn up with a smashing finale: clad in fabulously glamorous costumes designed by Oscar de la Renta, Miami City Ballet dancers swing into step to Frank Sinatra's greatest hits in Twyla Tharp's Nine Sinatra Songs.

Ballet on the Beach will mark the first time MCB performs on Lincoln Road since 1989. Lincoln Road was the site of its original home and studio, where MCB first began 34 years ago. Since then, in relatively short time, the Company grew to what is now recognized internationally and considered one of the nation's top ballet companies. With Ballet on the Beach, Miami City Ballet aims to broaden audiences in Southern Florida by providing more accessibility and connection to world-class ballet.

All tickets are $35

Tickets can be purchased at miamicityballet.org, by phone at 305.929.7010 and in-person at 2200 Liberty Ave, Miami Beach FL, 33139. Box Office hours are 9am - 5pm, Monday - Friday.

For our Miami Beach neighbors, there are a select number of free tickets to attend Ballet on the Beach, which will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. See miamicityballet.org for details.

Special free performance for school children, including excerpts from Serenade, Don Quixote, A Midsummer Night's Dream and George Balanchine's The Nutcracker.





