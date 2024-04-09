Miami Children's Theater Forced to Find New Home; How to Help!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Miami Childrens Theater, one of the nation’s premiere youth theaters, has to find a new home within 90 days. Miami Childrens Theater has been the resident theater at its Kendall Miami location for twenty years and the unexpected transition is both logistically challenging and financially challenging. Miami Childrens Theater has accordingly started a GoFundMe page enlisting help for the move.

The legacy of Miami Childrens Theater is storied. “MCT” has seen no less than twenty of its alumni make it to Broadway and currently is enjoying see former students Katerina McCrimmon leading the Broadway National tour of Funny Girl as Fanny Brice and Anette Barrios-Torres acting the role of Eliza Doolittle in the Broadway National tour of My Fair Lady. Miami Childrens Theater has gained a national reputation for never denying a child admittance to one of its’ programs for financial reasons and has long been a model of inclusivity.

Learn more and donate at the GoFundMe page here: https://gofund.me/d9783d91