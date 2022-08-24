MOCA to Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month Through Art With Public Programming in September

To kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month, observed annually from September 15 through October 15, the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) will offer a robust series of education and public programming throughout the month of September.

MOCA's September programming includes:

MOCA miniMakers: National Hispanic Heritage Month | Saturday, Sept. 3, 2 - 4 p.m.

Details: MOCA is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month by spotlighting artist Frida Kahlo who is known for her many portraits, self-portraits and works inspired by the nature and artifacts of Mexico. Participants will paint their own self-portraits celebrating their heritage. MOCA miniMakers is MOCA's free and inclusive series of art workshops for children ages six and up. Children will have access to a variety of art techniques, as well as an inclusive curriculum incorporating step-by-step guides, STEAM activation and creative free play. Taught by experienced artists and sponsored by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, MOCA miniMakers aims to foster an accessible spirit of learning through the arts.

Cost: Free

Sunday Stories: "Where Are You From" by Yamile Saied Méndez and Jaime Kim | Sunday, Sept. 4, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Details: MOCA is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month by reading "Where Are You From?" written by Yamile Saied Méndez and illustrated by Jaime Kim. When a girl is asked where she's from, where she's really from, none of her answers seems to be the right one until she asks her loving Abuelo for help. After the reading, participants are invited to create their own watercolor paintings of where they are from. Sponsored by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, this early childhood art series engages toddlers and fosters reading, motor skill development and socialization. MOCA Sunday Stories is a great way for children to bond with their parents or guardians as they create together.

Cost: Free

Jazz at MOCA Featuring Dante Vargas | Friday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m.

Details: "Jazz at MOCA" is MOCA's free outdoor concert series in-person on the last Friday of every month. On Friday, Sept. 30, MOCA is pleased to present Dante Vargas. He was born in Peru in Trujillo, where he started to explore the infinite world of music as a trumpet player. This would later take him to visit some of the most well-known stages in the world. His professional career started from a very early age in Colombia, a country that welcomed him with open arms and to which he is deeply thankful. Colombia is where he formed his family and professionally got the chance to work with world-renowned artists such as Fruko y sus Tesos, La Sonora Dinamita, El Grupo Gale, Los Titanes, Grupo Niche, El Combo De Las Estrellas, El Tropicombo and many more. Vargas takes pride in being part of their recordings, which he is doing with La Sonora Carruseles, to which he is a producer and musical director.



Cost: Jazz at MOCA is free and open to the public. The gallery is open to view MOCA's current exhibition, "My Name is Maryan," from 7-10 p.m. with museum admission. Admission to the museum is $10. Admission for students, seniors, and visitors identifying as disabled is $3. Admission is free to MOCA members, children under 12, North Miami residents, city employees, veterans, and caregivers accompanying people who are disabled.

About the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami

MOCA North Miami presents contemporary art and its historical influences through exhibitions, educational programs, and collections. Inspired by its surrounding communities, MOCA connects diverse audiences and cultures by providing a welcoming place to encounter new ideas and voices, and nurturing a lifelong love of the arts. MOCA developed from the Center of Contemporary Art which was inaugurated in 1981. The establishment of the permanent collection coincided with the institution's move into their current building designed by Charles Gwathmey of GSNY in 1996.

Under the direction of Executive Director Chana Sheldon and a newly installed Board of Trustees, MOCA premiered AFRICOBRA: Messages to the People during Art Basel Miami Beach in 2018. AFRICOBRA: Nation Time, the next chapter of the exhibition, was selected as an official Collateral Event of Biennale Arte 2019 in Venice, Italy. Original exhibitions include: My Name is Maryan curated by Alison Gingeras (2021),

Michael Richards: Are You Down? co-curated by Alex Fialho and Melissa Levin (2021), Raul de Nieves: Eternal Return and The Obsidian Heart curated by Risa Puleo (2020), and Alice Rahon: Poetic Invocations curated by Teresa Arcq (2019).

Located in one of the most diverse communities in the country, MOCA North Miami welcomes 35,000 visitors per year, and its award-winning education programs have served thousands of children and teens. MOCA North Miami exhibitions and programs are made possible with the continued support of the North Miami Mayor and Council and the City of North Miami, the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The museum is supported by the Green Family Foundation, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Nathan Cummings Foundation, Terra Foundation for American Art, National Endowment for the Arts, and individual donors.