MOCA To Host Conversations At MOCA With Curator Tere Arcq And Closing Reception, March 29

The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) is currently presenting three exhibitions - "Cecilia Vicuña: About to Happen," "Alice Rahon: Poetic Invocations" and "HamacaS" - through March 29, 2020. MOCA will present "Conversations at MOCA" with curator Tere Arcq on Sunday, March 29 at 3:00 p.m. Guests are invited to join internationally renowned curator, Tere Arcq for a presentation about "Alice Rahon: Poetic Invocations" and the life and times of this Surrealist artist who lived Mexico in the early twentieth century. A closing ceremony will begin after the discussion.

"Poetic Invocations" marks the first solo show dedicated to Alice Rahon's work in the U.S. in 55 years. Born in France and later nationalized as a Mexican, Rahon became an active member of a group of European Surrealist artists in exile. This exhibition examines a robust moment that emerged in 1940 as an international community of artists fled World War II in Europe and settled in Mexico. It features approximately 30 works including paintings, works on paper, as well as archival material that emphasizes Rahon´s oeuvre as a whole. The exhibition is guest curated by Mexico City-based art historian Tere Arcq.

"Alice Rahon: Poetic Invocations" is accompanied by a new catalogue of the same name, featuring an essay by curator Tere Arcq. This represents the first Alice Rahon catalogue to be published in English and in the United States. The catalogue is 64 pages and contains many full color plates of works in the exhibition in addition to a chronology of the life and times of the artist. The catalogue will be available for purchase at the event and Tere Arcq will be available to sign copies.

Arcq has worked as chief curator at the Museo de Arte Moderno in Mexico City, and as an independent curator has produced many high-profile exhibitions. She has served as a professor of Art History at Centro de Cultura Casa Lamm and published several essays for catalogues on Mexican modern art and women artists in Mexico, as well as Surrealism. She is currently advising the exhibition and catalog for the show Global Surrealism opening in 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Tate Modern Gallery in London. Arcq also collaborated with the Schirn Kunsthalle Museum in Frankurt and the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark for the exhibition, "Fantastic Women" which is now on view. She is writing for a publication on Leonora Carrington´s Tarot and one on Remedios Varo and Leonora Carrington´s creative collaboration. Arcq will be co-curating a Leonora Carrington retrospective for the Mapfre Foundation in Madrid, the Arken Museum in Denmark and the Picasso Museum in Malaga, opening in the fall of 2020.

Also on view is the first major U.S. solo exhibition of influential Chilean-born artist Cecilia Vicuña, "About to Happen." The exhibition traces Vicuña's career-long commitment to exploring displaced materials, peoples, and landscapes in a time of climate change. The exhibition is comprised of Vicuña's multidisciplinary work in performance, sculpture, drawing, video, text, and site-specific installations created over 40 years. Vicuña was recently recognized as a finalist of the 13th Hugo Boss Prize, which celebrates the work of remarkable artists whose practices are among the most innovative and influential of our time. The exhibition is co-curated by Andrea Andersson, The Helis Foundation Chief Curator of Visual Arts at the CAC, and Julia Bryan-Wilson, Associate Professor, University of California, Berkeley.

HamacaS, a socially engaged project by Liene Bosquê, coordinated by Ana Clara Silva is also on view at MOCA. HamacaS explores the cultural dissonance and emotional displacement experienced by immigrants in the United States. The project consists of an interactive installation at the museum that will be activated through collective hammock weaving sessions and workshops. The project will offer a critical and expansive conversation around immigration with communities in Miami. Artist Liene Bosquê will be on site from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. and welcomes the public to come participate.

For more information, visit mocanomi.org, call 305-893-6211 or email info@mocanomi.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You