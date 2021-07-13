MNM Theatre Company Announces Audition Date for Sister Act

MNM Theatre Company has announced the audition date for their upcoming production of Sister Act. Based on the Touch Pictures Motion Picture written by Joseph Howard, this hit musical with a book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner (and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane) boasts music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater.

When Disco singer Deloris Van Cartier is placed in protective custody in a dying convent, her unique brand of funk comes face-to-face with the traditions of the church. Someone's habits are about to change!

CONTRACT

Non-Union

Paid Position

SEEKING

Non-Union actor/singers for various roles.

PREPARATION

Please prepare 16-32 bars of a musical theatre song showing range and personality. Bring sheet music in the appropriate key; a pianist will be provided. Bring headshot/resume stapled together.

LOCATION

MNM Theatre Company Studios

100 NW 11th Street

Boca Raton, FL 33432

PERSONNEL

Producer: Marcie Gorman

Director: Michael Ursua

Choreographer: Shanna Sell

DATES

Rehearsals will begin January 25, 2022 and will take place at the MNM Theatre Company Studio, 100 NW 11th Street, Boca Raton, 33432

Sister Act will run from February 18 - March 6, 2022 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) (LPAC) 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, 33311

APPOINTMENTS

Please schedule an appointment to audition. To schedule an audition appointment, please email enews@mnmtheatre.org. Please let us know what time you would like to audition (within the framework of one hour) in your email so we can schedule you accordingly.

No video submissions will be accepted at this time; we are only looking for actors who are local to South Florida. Email enews@mnmtheatre.org with questions.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

You MUST show proof of vaccination completion in order to audition. Masks will be optional (as per government directives), and actors will be allowed to audition with or without masks. Temperatures will be taken upon arrival, and actors will be asked to wait outside the building so as to minimize their time indoors.

INCLUSION

MNM Theatre Company is committed to diversity and maintains a policy of equal employment opportunity designed to promote a positive model of inclusion. As such, we encourage performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, non-gender conformity, transgender, and ages, as well as all performers of all abilities to submit.

SISTER ACT CHARACTER BREAKDOWN

[DELORIS VAN CARTIER] Female, Black, mid 20s to early 30s. A disco diva wannabe with a dream of Donna Summer-esque glory. Mouthy, ballsy, brassy and quick on the quip. Strong-willed and humorous with a vulnerability. Brought up a Catholic and taught by nuns, she has rebelled against it. She eventually finds what she has been seeking where she least expects it. Must move and sing well. This role requires a powerhouse belter with a huge range - Low F to High G. PRINCIPAL.



[MOTHER SUPERIOR] Female, White, late 40s to early 50s. An old school Catholic and the head of the convent. She has a spine of steel, a will of iron and an acid tongue, but underneath it all is a hidden heart. Strong, unwavering belt/mix up to High E. PRINCIPAL.

[SISTER MARY ROBERT] Female, early to mid-20s. A young, innocent, postulant nun. Very timid and quiet, until she eventually finds her 'voice'. A wallflower. She is torn whether to take her final vows or leave the convent to rejoin the world that intimidates her so. This role requires a show stopping big belt up to High G with strong legit Soprano. PRINCIPAL.

[SISTER MARY PATRICK] Female, late 20s to early 30s. A nun of the convent. Upbeat, fun and filled with love and delight in God and friendship. She is the eternal optimist. She is always the head cheerleader ready for an adventure or a between meal-time snack. Seeking plus-sized actors with larger-than-life personalities and impeccable comedic timing. Strong high belt with legit Soprano. PRINCIPAL.

[SISTER MARY LAZARUS] Female, 50s to mid-60s. A nun of the convent and the choir mistress. Tough, full of vinegar and humor, with twice the energy of anyone half her age. She's quick on the wisecracks and always ready to roll up her sleeves and dig in. Strong belt with legit Soprano and MUST be able to rap. PRINCIPAL.

[MONSIGNOR O'HARA] Male, White, 50s. Head of the convent that takes in Deloris after she witnesses a murder and needs a place to hide out from her gangster boyfriend. A friendly, good natured gentleman with an Irish twinkle. Always positive even though his parish faces closure. He loves the change that Deloris brings to his church. Character actor with a strong Baritone singing voice. PRINCIPAL.

[CURTIS JACKSON] Male, Black, mid 30s to early 40s. A club owner and a dangerous gangster. Deloris' boyfriend. He is cool and confident with sex appeal and swagger. Always in control of the people around him, his actions and any situation he finds himself in. He is untouchable, or so he thinks. Must have comic chops. Strong Bari-Tenor with an effortless falsetto (in the style of Bee Gees/Beach Boys/Four Seasons). PRINCIPAL.

[LT. EDDIE SOUTHER] Male, Black, 30s. A desk cop, also known as sweaty Eddie. He is charming, straight forward and totally uncool. Dreams of being Deloris' hero. He should have a theatrical flair for the dream sequence when he imagines himself as hip and sexy. Must have comic chops and move well. Bari-Tenor up to High B with a strong falsetto. PRINCIPAL.

[TJ] Male, Black, 20s to 30s. Curtis' nephew. An undersized, overeager kiss- ass. He is naïve, daft and childlike. He is well-intended but doesn't always have the brain power to think ahead. Must have strong comic chops. Strong Bari-Tenor up to High A with an effortless falsetto (in the style of Bee Gees/Beach Boys/Four Seasons). PRINCIPAL.

[JOEY] Male, White, 30s to 40s. Curtis' fiercely loyal henchman. Thinks he is a guy that women cannot resist, but he really isn't. Big in stature and size and burly. Must have comic chops. Baritone with an effortless falsetto (in the style of Bee Gees/Beach Boys/Four Seasons). PRINCIPAL.

[PABLO] Male, Latino, mid 20s to mid-30s. Curtis' bodyguard and the toughest of the gangsters. A natural follower. Most of his dialogue is in Spanish so actor MUST speak Spanish. Must have comic chops. Bari-Tenor with an effortless falsetto (in the style of Bee Gees/Beach Boys/Four Seasons). PRINCIPAL.

[FEMALE ENSEMBLE] Female, All Ethnicities, 25-45. Great singers and strong movers of all types, shapes and sizes. Must have comic chops and be able to play various characters - including nuns - and understudy principal roles. All need very strong belt and legit voices.

[MALE ENSEMBLE] Male, All Ethnicities, 25-45. Great singers and strong movers of all types, shapes and sizes. Must have comic chops and be able to play various characters (altar boys, cab drivers, drag queens, etc.) and understudy principal roles.

Directions to MNM Theatre Company Studio:

From Interstate 95:

1. Go east on Glades Road to Boca Raton Blvd. and take a right.

2. Make the first left onto and park along the east side of the building. Parking is limited, so please be courteous and make room for others.

From Federal Highway:

1. Go west on Glades Road to Boca Raton Blvd. and take a left.

2. Make the first left onto and park along the east side of the building. Parking is limited, so please be courteous and make room for others.