Locos Por Juana Releases 'Mundo En Llamas'

Miami's own GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY nominated reggae fusion band Locos Por Juana has released Stick Figure's "World on Fire" Spanish version "Mundo En Llamas" today! The song is out now and available everywhere you stream music. Stream and download here: https://ffm.to/mundoenllamas.



Over the past year Locos Por Juana has been focusing on making their next studio album when they decided to make a spanish remix of Stick Figure's legendary song. Mark Kondrat recalls, "World on Fire is an epic and powerful song and it felt right to give the world a much-needed Spanish Version." It quickly became a favorite with Stick Figure's management team at Ineffable Music who is supporting this release along with Locos Por Juana's team.

Recorded at FlowState Studio in Miami, Locos Por Juana has fused their reggae-cumbia influences over Stick Figure's masterpiece resulting in the Latin flavored vibration that we all need right now. Adding Itawe says:

"Recording this song made me feel connected to God and Mother Earth. The message is positive and is about burning all the bad energies around us."



Stream and download here: https://ffm.to/mundoenllamas

Watch here below!



