Lips Fort Lauderdale Launches New Saturday All-Inclusive Dragalicious Brunch

First Saturday brunch to benefit FLITE Center.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Saturday afternoons in South Florida just got more glamorous! Lips Fort Lauderdale is launching a new Saturday Dragalicious Brunch beginning April 22, at 1:30 p.m.

Hosted by the fabulous Nicolette, with co-hosts Daisy Deadpetals and Velvet Lenore, the in-demand event is building on the success of Lips' Sunday brunches, offering more opportunities for locals and visitors to experience its unique brand of drag dining.

A portion of the proceeds from the first Saturday brunch will be donated to FLITE Center, a nonprofit organization that offers comprehensive access to services for youth aging out of foster care, LGBTQ youth and survivors of human trafficking.

"For more than 15 years, we have been offering the best Sunday Dragalicious Brunch in town which is typically sold out," said Yvonne Lamé, Lips founder and co-owner. "Now, we are excited to add Saturdays with more great food and fabulousness! For our first Saturday brunch, we're proud to give back and support the efforts of FLITE Center."

The Saturday Dragalicious Brunch at Lips Fort Lauderdale will offer guests a chance to indulge in signature cocktails and select unlimited libations plus a delicious brunch menu which includes chicken and waffles, grilled salmon cakes, eggs benedict, steak and eggs, cheeseburgers and more. The highlight of the experience is an incredible show by the ladies of Lips delivering glitz and glam to the beats of Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Beyonce, Pink, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, and others.

Lamé added, "Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just looking for a fun weekend activity, our Saturday brunch is a perfect way to spend your afternoon."

The all-inclusive package costs $34.45 per person (plus tax and gratuity) and includes the show and a brunch entrée of your choice along with unlimited Mimosas or Bloody Marys. Reservations are required and the seating time is 1:30 p.m. Limited seating is available. Reservations can be made by calling (954) 567-0987 or visiting www.fladragshow.com/reservations.

Six nights a week, and now Saturday and Sunday afternoons, Lips serves up delicious food and Las Vegas style drag entertainment. Lips is the perfect place for a bachelorette party or to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or even a divorce with an amazing cast of characters, including show hostesses Amanda Austin, Daisy Deadpetals, Nicolette, London Adour and Velvet Lenore. The fun never ends at Lips, with sister locations in New York, San Diego, Atlanta and Chicago. Lips is located at 1421 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park, about one-mile east of I-95. For more information about Lips, call 954-567-0987 or visit www.lipsusa.com.

FLITE Center (Fort Lauderdale Independence, Training & Education) Center was created in 2009 through a partnership of the Community Foundation of Broward, the United Way of Broward and the Junior League of Greater Fort Lauderdale, with the intent of offering comprehensive access to services for youth aging out of foster care, LGBTQ youth and survivors of human trafficking. A not-for-profit organization, FLITE Center has become the hub of all support services for transitioning youth to become successful adults within a safe, nurturing environment that promotes personal growth while developing practical life skills. Based on community need, FLITE Center has expanded its reach to serve Palm Beach County at 816 Ninth Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. For more information, visit https://flitecenter.org.




