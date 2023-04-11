Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kravis Kids To Host Arts Education Programs Camps All Summer Long

ArtsCamp and The Broadway Artists Intensive junior programs invite young artists to participate.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Kravis Kids To Host Arts Education Programs Camps All Summer Long

From singing to dancing, acting to music, students aged 9 to 22 are in for an unforgettable experience. Youth throughout Palm Beach County and beyond are invited to unleash their inner creativity and shine like never before!

ArtsCamp will be held June 5-23. ArtsCamp is an innovative, three-week summer camp that provides 70 young artists with a working knowledge of what it takes to bring a show from an idea to reality. The program offers an intensive performing arts approach focusing on dramatic composition and performance for students ages 9-11. No audition is required.

Under the guidance of 7 professional teaching artists, campers will explore art, acting, dance, technical theater, and vocal music, culminating in an ensemble piece produced by the young artists and performed for family and friends. For campers with a keen interest in the performing arts, this curriculum allows them to expand their experience and learn new technical and performance skills.

The cost for ArtsCamp is $725. Classes are held Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Extended care is available. To apply, please contact Keena Gumbinner at the Kravis Center at 561-651-4339 or at gumbinner@kravis.org. You may also visit kravis.org/artscampapplication to apply online.

ArtsCamp is sponsored by Rita and Charles Bronfman; with support from Rick and Rosemary Johnston and George T. and Ruth C. Laboda Foundation.

The Broadway Artists Intensive Junior will be held June 26-30. Created by Broadway professionals Jason Gillman and Jackie Bayne Gillman, The Broadway Artists Intensive Junior classes will be taught by an all-Broadway faculty, including special guest artists Brenda Jean Hamilton and Tim Fitz-Gerald. This year's guest artists' combined Broadway and National Broadway Tour credits include The Boy From Oz, Wicked, Titanic The Musical, Some Like It Hot, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. No audition is required.

Taught by the same professional Broadway faculty as the more demanding, by-audition-only 3-week The Broadway Artists Intensive, the Junior program allows students ages 9-13 to study all areas of the performing arts, with daily classes in ballet, jazz, tap, vocal technique, acting and improvisation.

"The Kravis Center is delighted to offer students the opportunity to learn and train with many talented teaching artists and Broadway professionals each summer," said Tracy C. Butler, Director of Education for the Kravis Center. "ArtsCamp and The Broadway Artists Intensive Junior program provide students with memorable experiences and new friends who share their passion for creative expression."

The cost for The Broadway Artists Intensive Junior is $475. No audition is required. To register, please visit thebroadwayartistsintensive.com. For questions, call 1-855-554-2929.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs-serving over 3 million students since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; by being an economic catalyst; and by providing community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County.

To learn more about the Kravis Center's other education programs, visit kravis.org/education-community. To help support the Kravis Center's education mission, please call the Development Department at 561.651.4320 or visit kravis.org and click on Giving and Support.




Seaglass Theatrical Presents Secession Musical CONCH REPUBLIC — THE MUSICAL In Key W Photo
Seaglass Theatrical Presents Secession Musical CONCH REPUBLIC — THE MUSICAL In Key West
CONCH REPUBLIC - THE MUSICAL: A DECADE OF MUSIC & MAYHEM will celebrate its tenth anniversary during April's Conch Republic Days in Key West!
Gay Mens Chorus Of South Florida Premieres DISNEY PRIDE IN CONCERT in June Photo
Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida Premieres DISNEY PRIDE IN CONCERT in June
Something magical is coming! Join the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida for a spectacular new concert that celebrates LGBTQ+ life, love, family, and pride through the combination of timeless songs from the Disney songbook, curated video clips from the Disney vault, and the personal life experiences of local chorus members.
Dance Nows Program III Comes To Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Photo
Dance Now's Program III Comes To Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade
The spring season of dance in South Florida would not be complete without a final outstanding series of performances from Dance NOW! Miami.
Cast & Company Announced For Miamis Powerhouse Premiere Of #GRACED Photo
Cast & Company Announced For Miami's Powerhouse Premiere Of #GRACED
The cast has been announced for #Graced by Vanessa Garcia from Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center in collaboration with Abre Camino Collective. Running May 4 – 21. A stellar team has been assembled to bring Garcia's clever comic road trip play to life.

More Hot Stories For You


Seaglass Theatrical Presents Secession Musical CONCH REPUBLIC — THE MUSICAL In Key WestSeaglass Theatrical Presents Secession Musical CONCH REPUBLIC — THE MUSICAL In Key West
April 11, 2023

CONCH REPUBLIC - THE MUSICAL: A DECADE OF MUSIC & MAYHEM will celebrate its tenth anniversary during April's Conch Republic Days in Key West!
Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida Premieres DISNEY PRIDE IN CONCERT in JuneGay Men's Chorus Of South Florida Premieres DISNEY PRIDE IN CONCERT in June
April 10, 2023

Something magical is coming! Join the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida for a spectacular new concert that celebrates LGBTQ+ life, love, family, and pride through the combination of timeless songs from the Disney songbook, curated video clips from the Disney vault, and the personal life experiences of local chorus members.
Dance Now's Program III Comes To Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-DadeDance Now's Program III Comes To Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade
April 10, 2023

The spring season of dance in South Florida would not be complete without a final outstanding series of performances from Dance NOW! Miami.
Cast & Company Announced For Miami's Powerhouse Premiere Of #GRACEDCast & Company Announced For Miami's Powerhouse Premiere Of #GRACED
April 7, 2023

The cast has been announced for #Graced by Vanessa Garcia from Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center in collaboration with Abre Camino Collective. Running May 4 – 21. A stellar team has been assembled to bring Garcia's clever comic road trip play to life.
The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) Presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz FestivalThe African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) Presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival
April 7, 2023

The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival Saturday, April 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., in the heart of Liberty City, featuring award-winning Take 6.
share