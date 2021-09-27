Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Public Ticket Sale Day Starts This Saturday at 10 AM

Public Ticket Sale Day for the 2021-2022 season of the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will be this Saturday, October 2 starting at 10 am.

To get tickets and see the season's entire line-up visit the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org or view the season brochure at kravis.org/brochure.

The Kravis Center's hit series Kravis On Broadway features seven top-touring shows, two of which will on sale this Saturday: COME FROM AWAY and SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL.

Over 125 different shows and events with more than 250 individual performances, all performed by an array of dynamic audience-thrilling artists, promise to provide unforgettable entertainment for people of all ages.

+ Not to be Missed Comedy, Dance and Music:

Steve Martin & Martin Short, Paul Anka, Michael Bolton, Chris Botti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Eisenhower Dance Detroit, Terry Fator, Renée Fleming, David Foster: Hitman Tour, Kenny G, Jay Leno, Malpaso Dance Company, Johnny Mathis, Audra McDonald, Itzhak Perlman, Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, Neil Sedaka, The Temptations and The Four Tops, Tye Tribbett, Jimmy Webb, and more.

+ Memorable Musicals & TV Sensations:

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical, Forbidden Broadway, PIAF: No Regrets, SHEAR MADNESS, Rodgers & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC, SPAMILTON: An American Parody, Alton Brown Live, The Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody, and The Price is Right Live.

+ Legendary Tributes:

ABBA, The Beatles, Doo Wop, Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Queen, and Mel Tormé & Ella Fitzgerald.

+ Returning Events, Programs & Series:

Michael Feinstein Conducts The Kravis Center Pops Orchestra, African-American Film Festival, Family Fare, Gospel Gala, Lunch & Learn, PEAK Series, Regional Arts Classical Concert Series, Young Artists Classical Concert Series, and the Annual Kravis Gala.

The Kravis Center will hold its Public Ticket Sale Day for most 2021-2022 season presentations (excluding tickets for certain Kravis On Broadway shows) beginning at 10 am on Saturday, October 2, either online at kravis.org or by phone at 561.832.7469.

The Kravis Center remains committed to the health and safety of our artists, staff, audience, volunteers, and guests. Like many other performing arts centers throughout the country, we have implemented new health and safety protocols to ensure the comfort and enjoyment for everyone visiting the Center. To learn more about our current health and safety protocols visit kravis.org/healthsafety.