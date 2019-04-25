Kravis Center Offers Six Sensational Shows In May And Theatrical Training For Children & Teens

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts winds down a sensational 2018-2019 season with even more magical, memorable and musical moments, followed by amazing opportunities this summer for talented children and teens:

MAY

May 4 at 10 am (Saturday)

Tall Stories

Emily Brown and the Thing

(Family Fare)

One evening, Emily Brown and her old gray rabbit, Stanley, hear a Thing crying outside. The poor Thing just can't get to sleep, so the intrepid pair embark on a trip to discover why. Touching on themes of fear, bravery and adventure (and bedtime excuses), this production from London's Tall Stories theater company is suitable for ages 3 and up.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets $12 • General Admission

Sponsored by The Stiller Family Foundation

May 8 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Dance Theatre of Harlem

(PEAK)

Founded 50 years ago, Dance Theatre of Harlem continues to shatter obstacles and change lives, deepening the connection between artists and diverse communities by redefining classical dance. Audiences are spellbound by the swiftness and elegance of this respected ballet troupe, which evolved from a church basement to stages around the world.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall

Tickets start at $25

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the

MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Beyond The Stage: Join us for a free pre-performance talk by Steven Caras at 6:45 pm in the Cohen Pavilion. Beyond the Stage is sponsored by Nancy and Jay Parker.

May 10 at 7 pm (Friday)

Spotlight on Young Musicians

(A Kravis Center Community Outreach Event In partnership with the Youth Orchestra of Palm Beach County, the School District of Palm Beach County and the Palm Beach County Music Teachers' Association)

Crossing the threshold from practice to the stage is every music student's dream, and the Kravis Center has been helping to make these dreams come true for 27 years. Since 1992, after a youth orchestra founder and educators from two Palm Beach County groups collaborated with the Center to create Spotlight on Young Musicians, scores of dedicated students have performed in Dreyfoos Hall. The popular annual event not only showcases emerging talent but also promotes the excellent music programs within area schools.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall

Tickets: $10 in Advance, $12 Day of Performance

May 12 at 7 pm (Sunday)

Kravis Center Dream Awards

Celebrating High School Musical Excellence

The next big star may live on your street! The Kravis Center Dream Awards recognizes two outstanding Palm Beach County musical theater students, who will perform with other talented teens in this exciting showcase that applauds individual artistry in singing, dancing and acting. The two local award winners, among more than 2.3 million students who have taken part in Kravis Center arts education programs since 1992, will be given the opportunity to participate in the Jimmy Awards (the National High School Musical Theatre Awards) in New York City summer 2019.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall

Tickets start at $15

Sponsored by PNC Arts Alive

May 16 at 8 pm (Thursday)

KINKY BOOTS

Kinky Boots is Broadway's sole-filled smash! With songs by pop star Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical romp is about friendship and the belief that you can change the world if you change your mind. Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots is a sassy stroll from a shoe factory in Northampton to the catwalks of Milan.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29

Beyond the Stage: Join us for a free pre-performance talk by Steven Caras at 6:45 pm in the Cohen Pavilion.

May 17 at 8 pm (Friday)

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck Duet

Chick Corea and Béla Fleck, two master songwriters, musicians and band leaders meet in a historic duet of piano and banjo. The Grammy winning duo will combine their most recognizable tunes with the music from their Latin Grammy-winning album, The Enchantment, as well as a mix of jazz and pop standards for an evening of jazz, bluegrass, rock, flamenco and gospel.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall

Tickets start at $25

How to Get Tickets:

Tickets for these shows are available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471. For Group Sales please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.

Coming This Summer for Children and Teens

ARTSCAMP

June 3-21

$675 (3 weeks)

This innovative and exciting summer camp adventure offers an intensive performing arts approach that focuses on dramatic composition and performance for students ages 9-11. Under the guidance of seven teaching artists, campers will explore acting, dance, technical theater and vocal music, which will culminate in an original showcase performance. For campers with a keen interest in the performing arts, this curriculum provides an opportunity to expand their skills and learn new technical and performance skills. Classes are from 9 am to 4 pm, Monday-Friday. (Extended care is available.)

Apply now for ArtsCamp

ArtsCamp applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview with their child once the application has been submitted.

Sponsored by Rita and Charles Bronfman

With support from

Jane Beasley

Rick and Rosemary Johnston

George T. and Ruth C. Laboda Charitable Foundation

THE BROADWAY ARTISTS INTENSIVE JUNIOR

June 24-28

The Broadway Artists Intensive (TBAI) Junior is a one-week introductory session for ages 9-13 based on The Broadway Artists Intensive three-week program. TBAI Junior students train with the same professional Broadway faculty as the more demanding, by audition only, three-week program. Students study all areas of the performing arts, with daily classes from 9 am to 4 pm in ballet, jazz, tap, vocal technique, acting and improvisation. No audition is required. For information, see the TBAI Junior video.

Register now at thebroadwayartistsintensive.com/florida/tbai-junior/.

Tuition is $450 (plus $25 registration fee)

THE BROADWAY ARTISTS INTENSIVE

July 8-27

Now accepting video auditions

This by audition only musical theater training program is for talented students ages 14 to 21. The faculty is comprised entirely of Broadway professionals from New York, offering the experience of more than 100 Broadway productions. During the three-week summer program, students are immersed in the three major areas of the performing arts: acting, voice and dance. Curriculum includes acting, vocal technique, vocal repertoire, ballet, jazz, theater, dance, tap, audition technique and improvisation. For information, see the TBAI video.

Register for the audition or get information on submitting a video audition at thebroadwayartistsintensive.com.





