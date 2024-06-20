Kravis Center Celebrates Shakespeare Summer Intensive In Memory Of Alan Lebow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced the Shakespeare Summer Intensive, a transformative program designed to immerse students in the world of Shakespeare while honoring the legacy of Mr. Alan Lebow, co-founder of the program's sponsor, Kids' Dreams, Inc. The five-day program begins on July 1 and offers an unparalleled opportunity for students to delve into Shakespeare's work by either exploring new acting techniques or innovative approaches to theatrical design.

"We're thrilled to partner with Kids' Dreams, Inc. to launch the Shakespeare Summer Intensive, offering students a unique opportunity to unleash their creativity," said Tracy C. Butler, Director of Education at the Kravis Center. "Through immersive training and hands-on experiences, we aim to inspire the next generation of artists."

Students enrolled in the program will select one of two tracks being offered: acting or design. Those on the acting track will learn from industry professionals, receiving personalized instruction in acting, voice and speech, movement/stage combat and verse and text. Armed with memorized monologues, students will refine their craft and explore the nuances of Shakespearean performance. The design track provides a unique platform for students to explore the intricacies of costume, properties and scenic design within the world of Shakespeare. Led by seasoned professionals, participants will bring Shakespeare's world to life.

The culmination of the Shakespeare Summer Intensive will be a student sharing and exhibition on Friday, July 5, open to friends and families, where participants will share the progress they have made over the course of the session. In addition, students will have the exclusive opportunity to experience a live professional Shakespeare performance of Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival's production of "KING LEAR" on Thursday, July 11.

Enrollment in the Shakespeare Summer Intensive costs $500. However, Kids' Dreams, Inc. and the Kravis Center are committed to ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder access to this transformative experience. Full need-based scholarships are available for students who qualify for the Federal Free/Reduced Lunch Program and are nominated by a teacher. Nominations for scholarships can be sent via email to Courtney Anello at anello@kravis.org. The deadline to register is June 14, 2024.

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Kravis Center provides exceptional cultural experiences that entertain, inspire, and educate audiences across the entire community. For general information about the Kravis Center, please visit kravis.org.

