Kravis Center Announces Winners of Third Annual Dream Awards

Drum roll please! The winners of the third annual Kravis Center's Dream Awards have been announced. Over 120 students from 12 high schools competed for the opportunity to make it to the Broadway stage. Ben Heller from Donna Klein Jewish Academy in Boca Raton won the Outstanding Male Actor award and Grace Trainor from A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach won the Outstanding Female Actress award.

They will go on to participate in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards - also known as the Jimmy Awards - in New York City. Heller and Trainor will proudly represent Palm Beach County at the Jimmy Awards and will participate in an all-expenses-paid, weeklong field studies in preparation for their performances on the Minskoff Theatre stage on Broadway on June 27, 2022.

"We are very proud of Ben and Grace as well as all the other students who participated in the yearlong adjudication program for the opportunity to perform at the Dream Awards," said Tracy Butler, Director of Education. "The Dream Awards are the epitome of how the arts can catapult a young artist to the next level and the Kravis Center is always honored to support local arts educators and their students. This program shines a bright light on the next generation of impressive performing artists in our community."

The winners recognized for their achievement in musical theater productions in the other award categories included Alessia Prenda from Cardinal Newman High School, Outstanding Lead Actress Alternate; Casten Kjaerulif from A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, Outstanding Lead Actor Alternate; Devyn Humble from A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, Outstanding Stage Management; Kate Jeffcot and Kylie Glassgold from A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, Outstanding Scenic Design; Sofia Tartakovskaya from A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, Outstanding Lighting Design; Shannon Walsh and Maria Corderio from Boca Raton Community High School, Outstanding Costume Design; Erin Nadel from West Boca Raton Community High School, Outstanding Supporting Actress; Skylar Peterson from The King's Academy, Outstanding Supporting Actor; Elliana Herr from West Boca Raton Community High School, Outstanding Ensemble Actress; Kentrell Taylor from A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, Outstanding Ensemble Actor; Bella Weisz from The King's Academy, Outstanding Featured Female Dancer; Antonio Saladino from Boca Raton Community High School, Outstanding Featured Male Dancer; and Lance Blank from West Boca Raton Community High School, Inspiring Theater Educator Award.

Judges at this year's Dream Awards include Kevin Covert, Broadway Actor and Chair of Musical Theatre at Shenandoah Conservatory; Daniel LoBuono, Casting Director for Walt Disney Parks & Resorts and Disney Live Entertainment; Crista Moore, Broadway, TV & Film Actress, Singer, Dancer starring two-time Tony Award nominee.

This Kravis Center performing arts education initiative for high school students was launched during the 2017-2018 school year and is sponsored by Ricki Gail Conway and The Doris & Stanley Tananbaum Foundation. Public and private high schools in Palm Beach County are invited to participate in the yearlong program and those schools must choose from an approved list of productions in order to be considered.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs - serving nearly 3 million students since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County.

For more information on the Kravis Center and its education programs, please visit www.kravis.org/education-community.