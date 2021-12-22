Karen Peterson Dancers, Explores Family Dynamics and Vulnerability In Disability in Latest Live Multimedia Dance Work

Miami's own groundbreaking physically integrated dance pioneer, Karen Peterson and Dancers (KPD) returns to the stage to present "SAMSARA" at Miami-Dade County Black Box on February 18 and 19, 2022 at 8 p.m.

With over 30 years of performance celebrated worldwide, Karen Peterson Dancers is one of the foremost mixed-ability dance companies in the United States. Artistic Director Karen Peterson-Corash presents her latest multimedia performance piece casting professional dancers with and without disabilities onto the same stage, developing dance work for both trained and untrained dancers alike. "Movement is the unifying tool that brings us together," says Peterson-Corash, leader of her namesake ensemble.

Backlit by powerful film images to support the live performance, SAMSARA marks the fifth dance video collaboration KPD developed together with Miami multidisciplinary visual artist, Maria Lino. The full-length work explores vulnerable themes of disability, family dynamics and generational lineage in their movement narrative. The title derives from the Sanskrit/Pali word meaning the "cyclicality of all life, matter, existence". Samsara is the cycle of death and rebirth to which life in the material world is bound. The piece traces the life journey of many dance artists in the KPD Company; the cast profoundly relating to the messaging in this work. "Many times, I've wished for an instruction manual for life, but losing my physicality and recently losing a parent have initiated deep learning experiences for me, and this piece expresses that", cast member Shawn Buller says.

Choreographed by Peterson-Corash with movement inspiration coming from the dancers themselves, the cast includes 8 dancers and 3 children, including Penelope Huerta, Barny Espinal, Sun Young Park, Adam Eckstat, Marjorie Burnett, Lisa Sandelin, Shawn Buller, Monica Lynne, Sara Sofia Vasquez Huerta (age 2), Eleah Espinal (age 6) and Julissa Espinal (age 2). Also on the program will be multimedia solo "Remember When" by choreographer by Marc Brew performed by renown KPD cast member, Jesus Vidal.

The world premier of SAMSARA takes place at the Miami-Dade County Black Box (2901 West Flagler, Miami, FL) on February 18 and 19, 2022 at 8PM. Tickets will be made available on the MDCA Ticketmaster website after February 1, 2021. Tickets are $25 general admission and $20 for students and seniors. For more information visit www.KarenPetersonDancers.org, or call (305) 298-5879. To request materials in accessible format, sign language interpreters, and/or any disability accommodation, please contact Karen Peterson at 305-298-5879 or karen@karenpetersondancers.org five days in advance to initiate your request.