Jazz At MOCA Will Feature Pianist Kiki Sanchez

The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) is presenting Afro-Peruvian producer, composer, arranger, educator and pianist Kiki Sanchez as part of its monthly "Jazz at MOCA" series on Friday, Nov. 29. Sanchez is among the new generation of young Afro-Peruvian Jazz musicians that are emerging on the national Jazz scene.

Sanchez blends smooth Latin Jazz with a perfect balance of tropical Afro-Peruvian rhythm and jazz harmonies for a high energy performance. Born in Lima, Peru, Sanchez began playing piano at age 11 and later moved to Miami, FL, where he continued studying piano and cultivating a deep love for American Jazz music. Sanchez holds a master's degree in Classical Composition from Florida Atlantic University.

Sanchez has had the opportunity to play with Jazz legends such as Jim Gasior, Cachao, Mike Gerber, Arturo Sandoval and more. Sanchez has collaborated on GRAMMY-nominated albums including Best Instrumental Album, "Blown Away" with Frankie Marcos and Arturo Sandoval and Best Traditional Tropical Album, "La Onda Latina" with Frankie Marcos and Clouds. He also worked closely with well-known, GRAMMY award-winning producer, Glen Kolotin on numerous projects.

Sanchez has released two Latin Jazz albums, "Dreams" in 2007 and "Two Worlds" in 2011 featuring GRAMMY award-winner Susana Baca. As an educator, he has released an instructional DVD titled the "The Real Latin Piano and Intro to Afro-Peruvian Rhythms, Vol.1."

The public is invited to enjoy the vibrant sounds of Kiki Sanchez, rain or shine. To kick off Miami Art Week, guests may also walk through MOCA's two exhibitions, Cecilia Vicuña's "About to Happen" and Alice Rahon's "Poetic Invocations." Cecilia Vicuña's "About to Happen" traces the Chilean artist's career-long commitment to exploring discarded and displaced materials, peoples and landscapes in a time of global climate change. French-Mexican surrealist painter Alice Rahon's "Poetic Invocations" aims to contribute to the scholarship and recognition of under-explored women artists, and to the intercultural influences on European artists in exile in the Americas, whose work was often deeply marked by indigenous and archaic cultures. Both exhibitions are on view from Nov. 26 through March 29, 2020.

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 2019; 8:00 p.m.

Where: MOCA Plaza

770 NE 125th Street

Miami, FL 33161

Cost: This event is free and open to the public.





