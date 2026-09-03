JOSEPH & More Lead Orlando's September 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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Florida is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Florida for September 2026.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Haines City Theatre - Now through September 6, 2026

For tickets: click here.

Arsenic and Old Lace

Manatee Performing Arts Center - Now through September 13, 2026

Get ready for a delightfully dark night of laughter with Arsenic and Old Lace, the classic comedy that has been entertaining audiences for generations. Written by Joseph Kesselring, this fast-paced farce blends mystery, mayhem, and outrageous humor into one unforgettable theatrical experience. The story follows Mortimer Brewster, a drama critic who discovers that the sweet, elderly aunts who raised him have a rather unusual hobby—poisoning lonely old men and burying them in the basement as an act of “charity.” As Mortimer struggles to protect his fiancée, manage his increasingly chaotic family, and keep the bodies from piling up, the situation spirals into a hilarious whirlwind of mistaken identities, secrets, and nonstop comedy. Packed with eccentric characters, clever dialogue, and laugh-out-loud moments, Arsenic and Old Lace is a timeless comedy that proves even the most polite households can hide the most outrageous secrets. Join us for an evening of classic theatre that is equal parts charming, suspenseful, and hilariously wicked.

For tickets: click here.

FAME: The Musical

Manatee Performing Arts Center - September 6, 2026 through September 16, 2026

Exploding with passion, ambition, and unforgettable music, Fame The Musical! Fame brings the iconic film and television phenomenon to the stage in a thrilling celebration of youth, artistry, and the relentless pursuit of dreams. Featuring the Academy Award®-winning title song alongside electrifying pop and dance numbers, this high-octane musical captures the fire of a generation determined to be heard. Set at New York City’s legendary High School for the Performing Arts, the story follows a diverse group of young artists from their first audition to their final graduation. Along the way, they face real-world challenges—identity, prejudice, pressure, and perseverance—while discovering who they are and what it truly means to chase fame. Bold, emotional, and endlessly inspiring, Fame showcases powerhouse singing, dynamic dance, gripping drama, and vibrant musicianship. It’s a thrilling theatrical experience that continues to inspire performers and audiences alike—proving that while Fame is fleeting, passion lasts forever. Don’t miss your chance to experience the music, movement, and magic live on stage and feel the passion of Fame The Musical! Single tickets available starting July 6th!

For tickets: click here.

Come From Away

Titusville Playhouse - September 11, 2026 through October 18, 2026

For tickets: click here.

The Addams Family

Athens Theatre - September 18, 2026 through October 11, 2026

Love is strange. Family is stranger.

The Addams Family dishes up a gloriously twisted family comedy built around every parent’s worst nightmare—especially Gomez Addams’. Wednesday, the Addams family’s most delightfully unsettling member has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a painfully normal family her parents have never met. Worse still, she confides in her father and demands absolute secrecy from Morticia, leaving Gomez to attempt the impossible: keeping a secret from his beloved wife. When both families gather for one spectacularly awkward dinner, secrets spill, chaos erupts, and the Addams clan is forced to confront love, change, and what it really means to be “normal.”

Presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide

Rating: PG-13 (dark humor and innuendo)

Run time: Approximately 2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission

SPECIAL ASL/ENGLISH INTERPRETED PERFORMANCE ON SATURDAY 10/3 at 7:30 PM

SPECIAL AUDIO DESCRIBED PERFORMANCE ON SUNDAY 10/4 at 2:30 PM

TO PURCHASE TICKETS IN THE SECTION WITH THE BEST SIGHT LINES TO THE INTERPRETERS, PLEASE CONTACT THE BOX OFFICE EITHER AT 386-736-1500 OR EMAIL US AT BOXOFFICE@ATHENSDELAND.COM

Reserved Seating

Preferred $38 (Row A-F, Orchestra & CC-DD Center Balcony)

Adult $33 – Senior $29

Student/Child $12 – Groups of 8 or more $26

A $5.00 per ticket Processing charge is added to all purchases.

As the historic Athens Theatre does not have an elevator, the balcony is not accessible to anyone with a wheelchair or walker.

All Patrons with special needs can contact the Box Office at 386-736-1500 for our wheelchair/walker accessible seating.

Special Box Seat Package

Catered exclusively by Joe Hearn Events, The Elusive Grape, Pat & Toni’s Sweet Things, and 3 Smart Cookies.

$500 – Price includes:

Up to 11 seats in the Box Seat and Balcony area

Choice of Red/White Wine

Cheese Platter

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Cookies

Please contact the Box Office at 386-736-1500, for this Package.

(a $5 per seat processing fee is added to the cost of these packages)

For tickets: click here.

Little Shop of Horrors

Theatre South Playhouse - September 18, 2026 through October 4, 2026

Little Shop of Horrors is a sci-fi comedy musical with book, music, and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, presented in a 99-seat black box immersive space in Dr. Phillips, Orlando. The production is directed by Nick Bublitz, with choreography by Dayja Le'Chelle and musical direction by Seth Durbin. The show runs 12 performances over three weekends from September 18 through October 4, 2026.

For tickets: click here.

Pinocchio

Florida Studio Theatre - September 19, 2026 through October 18, 2026

Wish upon a star and follow Pinocchio on an unforgettable adventure! From curious encounters to daring escapades, this beloved tale springs to life with laughter and plenty of magic. As Pinocchio learns that honesty matters more than anything else, audiences of all ages will delight in this enchanting retelling of a timeless classic.

For tickets: click here.

Hamilton (Angelica Company)

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - September 29, 2026 through October 18, 2026

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

For tickets: click here.

















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