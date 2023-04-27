Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Island City Stage to Present LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!, DIE! MOMMY DIE!, and More in 12th South Florida Season

Apr. 27, 2023  

An award-winning audience favorite, big Broadway dreams, a pulp fiction musical, a neurotic family drama and murderous mayhem will share the spotlight during Island City Stages thrilling 12th South Florida Season beginning October 12! Committed to sharing stories of universal interest and engaging diverse audiences with entertaining, challenging, and inspiring productions and programs, often exploring the LGBTQ+ culture, the theater company will open with the award-winning dramedy Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally.

"I'm delighted to announce our upcoming season featuring our trademark history of presenting diverse, entertaining, and engaging stories about the many facets of love, friendship, family and fantasy to South Florida," said Andy Rogow, artistic director of Island City Stage. "We're excited to kick-off the new season with a Tony Award-winning Broadway classic that will be celebrating its 30th anniversary - Love! Valour! Compassion! and then we continue with show business themes throughout the season with lots of laughs, family drama, some outrageous drag, and even a touch of murder!"

Island City Stage's 12th 2023-24 season will feature:

Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally

October 12 - November 5, 2023

Love! Valour! Compassion! - Terrence McNally's Tony Award and Drama Desk Award-winning play about eight gay friends who spend the holidays over one summer at one's beautiful hundred-year-old house in upstate New York. Love, laughs, betrayal and life set the pace for this hilarious dramedy.

Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira

January 18 - February 11, 2024

Ana Nogueira's playful yet profound comedy is about friendship, ambition, and what happens when dreams fall just out of reach. Broadway superfans Jeff and Judy eagerly await their idol Idina Menzel after her performance in If/Then at the stage door every night. But when a sexy stranger enters the scene and upends their decades-long friendship, the musical theater aficionados have to go off book to rewrite their own finale.

Pulp by Patricia Kane; Music by Amy Warren & Andre Pluess with lyrics by Patricia Kane

April 11 - May 5, 2024

July 1956. A hot and humid Chicago. Enter Terry Logan-tough-talking, rebellious, seductive. When she takes up residence at The Well, a club run by women who love women, the trouble really begins. Nominated for four Joseph Jefferson Awards including Best New Work, Pulp is a heartfelt, comedic love letter to lesbian pulp fiction and the Barbara Stanwycks of the world.

Skintight by Joshua Harmon

April 11 - May 5, 2024

Reeling from her ex-husband's engagement to a much younger woman, Jodi Isaac turns to her famous fashion-designer dad for support. Instead, she finds him wrapped up in his West Village townhouse with Trey. Who's 20. And not necessarily gay. But an adult film star. At least, according to Jodi's son. Who's also 20. And definitely gay. Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Significant Other) brings neurotic family drama to the forefront as father and daughter contend with the age-old questions of how to age gracefully in a world obsessed with youth and where love fits into it all.

Die! Mommie Die! by Charles Busch

August 29 - September 22, 2024

Charles Busch's comic melodrama evokes the 1960s "Grande Dame Guignol" films that featured aging stars such as Bette Davis, Joan Crawford and Lana Turner. Ex-pop singer Angela Arden is trapped in a hateful marriage with film producer Sol Sussman. Desperate to find happiness with her younger lover, an out-of-work TV actor named Tony Parker, Angela murders her husband with the aid of a poisoned suppository. In a plot that reflects Greek tragedy as well as Hollywood kitsch, her children slip her some LSD, provoking a wild acid trip in which many secrets are revealed. This production stars Kris Andersson - renowned actor, comedian, writer, drag performer and star of the worldwide hit Dixie's Tupperware Party - as Angela.

Returning this year will be Island City Stage's introspective "Behind the Red Curtain" public forum series that addresses the stories and issues that inspire its shows, as well as its popular Women's Night at the Theatre and Mimosa Sundays featuring a light bites reception and a post-show talk back (Mimosa Sundays are included in the Flexpass subscriptions). Also continuing will be the popular "Comedy After Hours" late night performances featuring South Florida's best comedians bringing their uniquely warped versions of reality with killer stand-up comedy and a few other twists and surprises along the way.

Individual show tickets start at $40 per show. New this year are two season subscription Flexpass options. The Season Flexpass offers five tickets that can be used all on one show or one for every show, no processing fees and $5 off additional tickets purchased (savings up to $110). The Snowbird Flexpass offers three tickets that can be used all on one show or one for every show, no processing fees and $5 off additional tickets purchased (savings up to $66). Other discounts are available for groups. More details can be found on the Island City Stage website at islandcitystage.org.

For more information, call (954) 928-9800 or email md@islandcitystage.org. Follow Island City Stage on Facebook at facebook.com/IslandCityStageFL and on Instagram at @islandcitystage1.

About Island City Stage

Founded in 2012, Island City Stage is a professional theater committed to sharing stories of universal interest and engaging diverse audiences with entertaining, challenging, and inspiring productions and programs, often exploring the LGBTQ+ culture. The award-winning theater specializes in developing new work in addition to featuring the efforts of playwrights who expose audiences to different voices and diverse experiences. These shows are brought to life on stage through the talents of professional artists whose credits include Broadway, Off Broadway, national tours, major regional theaters, film and television. Island City Stage offers an intimate setting with six rows of stadium seating to foster a feeling of inclusion and participation in each theatrical event. Island City Stage is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization. It is located at 2304 N. Dixie Hwy in Wilton Manors. For tickets and more information, call (954) 928-9800 or visit islandcitystage.org.




