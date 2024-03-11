Island City Stage, Gablestage And Brévo Theatre Receive $250,000 Warten Foundation Grant To Produce FAT HAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Island City Stage in Wilton Manors, GableStage in Coral Gables and Brévo Theatre in Pompano Beach have been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Warten Foundation to produce Fat Ham, the 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by James ljames, in South Florida.

This significant announcement marks a first-time collaboration among three leading theater groups in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, an innovative foundation partnership, as well as a South Florida premiere for this imaginative, witty interpretation of Shakespeare's Hamlet that tackles identity, race and generational family issues. “Fat Ham” is presented by an arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

The Warten Foundation grant is earmarked to ensure the theaters have the resources to both fully realize, cast, and mount the production in two theaters, and also recruit new audiences for all three companies.

“The Warten Foundation is pleased to fund this historic collaboration that offers a rare opportunity for three highly lauded theater groups to authentically address their respective missions and use the unique powers of live theater to continue the discussion regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion within the context of a brilliant and funny theatrical production,” said Clifford J. Cideko, chairman of the Warten Foundation.

“Collectively, our three companies are thrilled the Warten Foundation has made this significant commitment,” said Martin Childers, managing director of Island City Stage. “By joining our creative forces and unique strengths, we can create a more accomplished and impactful production than each of us could have working individually.”

T.M. Pride, producing artistic director for Brévo Theatre who will also direct this South Florida production, elaborated, “Theatre is all about celebrating humanity and the power of storytelling. Fat Ham is an opportunity to celebrate black culture within a classical framework. It's an honor to direct James Ijames' reimagining of this classic tale and bring it to the vibrant communities throughout South Florida.”

Fat Ham transforms Shakespeare's Hamlet into an over-the-top tale set in a North Carolina BBQ pit. With a twist, the Danish castle becomes a Southern backyard barbecue, and Juicy, a Black, gay southern kid, navigates familial legacies and a ghostly demand for vengeance. The clash of generations unfolds in this award-winning adaptation, exploring the complexities of identity and violence. Jesse Green, theater critic for The New York Times wrote, “That Fat Ham achieves its happy, even joyful, ending honestly, without denying the weight of forces that make Hamlet feel just as honest, is a sign of how capacious and original the writing is, growing the skin of its own necessity instead of merely burrowing into Shakespeare's.”

“GableStage is honored to collaborate with Island City Stage and Brévo Theatre in producing this groundbreaking production of Fat Ham. We're particularly excited about the opportunity to connect this contemporary adaptation of Hamlet with our ongoing Shakespeare in Schools program, allowing the Miami-Dade County community to experience both the classic and its modern reimagining,” said Rosalyn Stuzin, GableStage board president.

Fat Ham will premiere as part of all three companies' 2024-25 seasons. The play will begin its initial run at Island City Stage in May 2025 and will move to GableStage, directly thereafter. Additional details, casting and production design team will be announced later in the year. The theaters will each individually announce their 2024-25 full season of plays, programs and pricing in the coming weeks.

“This undertaking mirrors the aspirations of Fredrick Warten when he envisioned the creation of his foundation to support social justice, LGBTQ+ programs and organizations, and excellence in the arts and education,” concluded Cideko.

About the Warten Foundation

The Warten Foundation is the legacy of the late Fredrick Warten and supports organizations and projects that expands social justice for all Americans, provides strength, safety and equal protection and opportunity for LGBTQ+ individuals, and champions excellence in the arts and education.

About Island City Stage

Founded in 2012, Island City Stage is a professional theater committed to sharing stories of universal interest, engaging diverse audiences with entertaining, challenging, and inspiring productions and programs, often exploring the LGBTQ+ culture. These shows are brought to life on stage through the talents of professional artists whose credits include Broadway, Off Broadway, national tours, major regional theaters, film and television. Island City Stage offers an intimate setting with six rows of stadium seating to foster a feeling of inclusion and participation in each theatrical event. Island City Stage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It is located at 2304 N. Dixie Hwy in Wilton Manors. For tickets and more information, please call (954) 928-9800 or visit islandcitystage.org.

About GableStage

Founded in 1979 as Florida Shakespeare Theatre, GableStage is one of the longest-running and most highly acclaimed theater companies in South Florida. Since 1998, it has been producing quality theatrical productions that encompass themes and ideas relevant to the multicultural South Florida community at Coral Gables' historic Biltmore Hotel (1200 Anastasia Avenue in Coral Gables). GableStage is the recipient of 64 Carbonell Awards, a prestigious South Florida theatre award, with over 200 nominations and received the Ruth Forman Award for major advancements in the South Florida theatre scene. For more information, visit gablestage.org.

About Brévo Theatre

Brévo Theatre is committed to amplifying the voices of young Black artists and providing a platform to the unheard by highlighting up-and-coming playwrights, actors, dancers and directors, by offering a diverse entertainment experience through color-blind casting. Created by managing director Zaylin Yates and his business partner Terrence Pride during their time as students at Florida A&M University, its mission is to cultivate an artistically conscious community through innovative and accessible performances that celebrate humanity and the power of storytelling. Brévo Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit brevotheatre.org.