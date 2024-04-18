Inaugural Arsht Award Honorees Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) has recognized three individuals who made significant contributions to the Arsht Center and the Miami cultural community at large with the inaugural Arsht Award. The honorees are Marshall L. Davis with the Arsht Education Champion Award; Ruth W. Greenfield (posthumously) with the Parker Thomson Legacy Award; and Adrienne Arsht with the Arsht Angel Award.

The recipients were honored at a ceremony on April 13, 2024 during the Arsht Center's 18th Anniversary Gala, which united more than 300 community leaders in support of the Center's mission-driven education and community engagement programs.

The Arsht Center and the Miami-Dade community have benefited from contributions from many remarkable members of our community. The inaugural annual Arsht Awards recognize and honor those individuals (and organizations) in three categories: Arsht Education Champion Award, presented to an individual who has made significant contributions to arts education in Miami-Dade County, emphasizing the importance of exposure to the arts on learners of all ages; Parker Thomson Legacy Award, presented to an individual whose advocacy and leadership has significantly enriched the cultural landscape of Miami-Dade and advanced the mission of the Arsht Center; and the Arsht Angel Award, presented to an individual who has supported the Arsht Center's work through significant and sustained financial contributions.