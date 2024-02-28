Hugh Panaro and More Set For the Wick Theatre's 10th Anniversary Gala

The Wick Theatre is hosting a fundraiser gala on Saturday, March 30, 2024, to celebrate ten years of bringing the best in musical theatre and cabaret to South Florida. This spectacular evening will include world-famous Broadway star Hugh Panaro, acclaimed for his role in The Phantom of the Opera, with 2,000 performances in the Broadway production. Also onstage will be South Florida and The Wick Theatre favorite Bruce Linser. The gala will also include a live auction, the presentation of The Wick’s inaugural musical theatre scholarships and the option for a gourmet dinner and cocktail celebration in the Museum Club beginning at 5:30pm, or a festive cocktail party with passed hors d’oeuvres in the Skurnick Lobby at 6:30pm. Tickets including dinner are $400, and cocktail party tickets are $225.

The entertainment begins at 8pm. Tickets are available at www.thewick.org or by calling the box office at 561-995-2333.

“I am so thrilled to be celebrating this amazing milestone—an entire decade of beautiful music, amazing dancing, heartfelt acting, and fantastically gifted artists of all descriptions! Our stage is your opportunity to see Broadway style extravaganzas right here in South Florida!” said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. “I am so proud to present this sparkling evening that honors the talents and artistry of everyone involved in this beautiful endeavor. We celebrate the last ten years, and all of our lovely patrons that carried us to today. Here’s to the next ten!”

Three talented Palm Beach County High School students will be awarded musical theatre scholarships at the event. After a call to all eligible students, a crowd of hopefuls auditioned through video submission, and eleven finalists participated in a competition in January of this year on The Wick stage.

“We are so grateful to be able to provide support to the emerging artists in our own community. We appreciate all of the participants and their extraordinary vocal, acting and dance abilities,” said Kelly Wick Kigar, Development Coordinator. “We were amazed by their outstanding talent and hope to one day feature them in a Wick Theatre production!”

Top prize winners were Austin Bailly (Dreyfoos SOA) and Lucas Brown (West Boca HS), who will each be presented with a check for $2,500. And Nicolette Clivio (Dreyfoos SOA) who will receive an Honorable Mention award of $1,000.

As a nonprofit, The Wick will be raising funds to support their mission through an exciting auction featuring selections from their historic collection of Broadway wardrobe items, memorabilia, jewelry, and art, along with the opportunity to bid on a cameo role in one of next season’s productions. This thrilling auction will be run by Janice Hamilton of Hamilton Fundraising Auctions, who has provided auction services for charities across the country for the past 30 years, raising millions of dollars in much needed funds.

The Event’s Featured Performers:

Hugh Panaro has a long association with The Phantom of the Opera and is one of the few actors to have been cast as both The Phantom and Raoul in the Broadway production. He first joined the New York cast in December 1990 as Raoul, a role he would play for over two years and more than 900 performances. In February 1999, he was invited to take over the title role. With over 1,000 performances as The Phantom, he's so far performed in over 2,000 performances of the Broadway production. He made his Broadway debut in the original production of Les Misérables as Marius, the role he originated in the First National Company. He also created the roles of Buddy in the original Side Show (Sony cast recording), Julian Craster in Jule Styne's last musical The Red Shoes, and the title role in the American premiere of Cameron Mackintosh's Martin Guerre. Hugh was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance in the title role of Elton John's Lestat, based on Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles. He made his West End debut in the original London company of Harold Prince's Show Boat as Gaylord Ravenal, the role he previously played in the Broadway and Toronto productions.

Bruce Linser is well-remembered for his star turn in The Drowsy Chaperone at The Wick. He is a freelance director, actor, singer, teacher, and coach. He is a member of Actors Equity Association (AEA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). He has appeared Off-Broadway, in the national tour of Big River, and internationally aboard SilverSea and Crystal Cruises. He has directed and performed in plays and musicals across the country including his own cabaret shows featuring selections from the Great American Songbook and classic Broadway shows. He is also a private coach for acting and musical theatre and is available for master classes at college and university theatre programs. In addition, Linser is the manager of The Dramaworkshop at Palm Beach Dramaworks, committed to the development of new plays.