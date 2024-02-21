Hip-Hop And Contemporary Dancer Jake Kodish to Join Broadway Theatre Project For 'Shaping The Artist'

Jake Kodish, dancer, will be adding to the professional training provided at this summer's musical theatre project. " We are beyond excited to have Jake here," says McWaters, "His athletic style, authenticity and distinct stylistic approach to choreography make him one of the best teachers in this genre of dance."

McWaters also notes "Jake will be training our students to broaden their understanding of the elements and beats that make up contemporary and hip hop dance, preparing them for auditioning for fast paced performances. This kind of training is not only important and valuable , but gives our students an edge in the audition."

Jake Kodish started training in Hip-Hop and contemporary dance at age 12 in his hometown of Miami Fl. By age 15 he was working alongside other urban dancers in a non-profit street driven studio. He has trained in all forms of dance from Ballet to Lindy Hop, to House. He has become known for his signature Popping and Contemporary Hip Hop.

Jake has been a dancer and choreographer for over 10 years, In addition to dancing in countless music videos, movies and on television, Kodish has danced for a number of top tier artists as well, such as Taylor Swift, Prince, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Tinashe, Louis The Child and Zedd among many others. Recently, he was one of a select group of dancers for Jung Kook of the widely acclaimed Korean Pop group BTS. Jake danced in three of Jung Kook's numbers from his solo album , Golden; Seven; 3D; and Standing Next To You.

Jake Kodish's reputation in the dance world and his large social media presence has led him to traveling around the world teaching thousands of dancers who flock to his dance classes. Jake loves music, teaching dance and sharing his art with whomever is willing to listen and learn.

The Broadway Theatre Project summer intensive- "Shaping the Artist" will be held at the South Florida College of the Arts June 19th 2024. This is an opportunity for 12-15 select students to work 10 days and evenings with accomplished performers, creatives and casting directors towards the development of individual artistry and creativity at an elevated level of technique.

For more information visit: www.BroadwayTheatreProject.com.