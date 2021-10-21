Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus Adds Joyful Voices To The Holiday Season, December 5

'Tis the season to come together and enjoy a selection of popular holiday classics and other musical treasures! On Sunday, December 5, at 7 p.m., acclaimed vocal virtuosos Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus presents "Jingle All The Way" at United Church of Christ (2501 NE 30th Street in Fort Lauderdale). Attendees will enjoy a festive mix of traditional holiday favorites and contemporary carols.

"As our first holiday concert since 2019, Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus is excited to perform this set of seasonal favorites that impart joy, hope and unity," said Dr. Gary Keating, founding and current director of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus. "We invite friends, family and the community-at-large to join us for an entertaining evening of uplifting song and inspirational presence."

Holiday selections will include O Holy Night, The Chanukah Song (We Are Lights), Silent Night,

Hanukkah in Santa Monica, All I Want for Christmas Is You, Jingle Bells (Barbra Streisand arrangement) and Ring Those Christmas Bells. Audience members will be encouraged to sing along to Joy To The World, in memory of former chorus member Jim Fahy, as it was his favorite song.

General admission tickets for the "Jingle All The Way" holiday concert are $25; VIP tickets in the first five rows with priority seating are priced at $40, plus a small service fee, and are available online at http://www.ftlgmc.org or by calling (954) 832-0060.