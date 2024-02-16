Five-Time Grammy Nominee Ruthie Foster Comes To Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center This March

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of soulful blues as veteran artist Ruthie Foster takes the stage at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. Foster, celebrated for her Grammy-nominated work and collaborations with luminaries like Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, will showcase her latest album, “Healing Time.” Tickets are now available.

In a world seeking solace, Ruthie Foster's “Healing Time” serves as a musical guide, offering a blend of compassion and resolve. This collection of songs reflects Foster's exploration of new boundaries as a singer and songwriter. Collaborating with her band, the Ruthie Foster Band, the album features a refreshing, live-sounding atmosphere across its 12 compelling tracks.

Conceived during the 2020 lockdown, “Healing Time” is a testament to Foster's resilience and creativity. The album marks a pivotal moment in her illustrious career, characterized by multiple Grammy nominations and noteworthy collaborations. Foster took a more active role in the writing process, refining her songcraft, and enlisted the talents of previous collaborators like Gary Nicholson and Grace Pettis to enhance the album's songwriting and sound.

The title track, featuring pedal steel legend Robert Randolph, encapsulates the essence of “Healing Time.” It serves as a reference to the collective trials faced over the past few years and highlights one of Foster's artistic goals – to heal through her music.

VIP tickets for the event offer an exclusive experience, including table seating and a complimentary choice of wine, beer, or a soft drink. Ticket prices range from $35 to $66 (VIP). Tickets may be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.

About Moss Cultural Arts Center

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, informally known as “The Moss Center,” is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Ma﻿yor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to the entire Miami-Dade County community. For information about the Center and its programs, visit www.MossCenter.org.

It is the policy of Miami-Dade County to comply with all the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The facility is accessible and assistive listening devices are available in the Main Stage Auditorium and the Black Box Theater space. To request materials in accessible format, and/or any accommodation to attend an event at The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, contact Stephanie Aponte via email or by calling 786-573-5314 at least five days in advance to initiate your request. TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service). LEARN MORE.

About Department of Cultural Affairs

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity, access and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting equitable opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences. The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children's Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Florida Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Peacock Foundation, Inc., and The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium, and the Tourist Development Council. For information visit www.miamidadearts.org.

