Festival of the Arts BOCA, Boca Raton Historical Society, and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Present Music From The Seventies

Festival of the Arts BOCA, Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced the second concert in the SUMMER SIPS & SOUNDS. Scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, at 6 pm, it will feature Music from the Seventies, and will be held in the museum's lecture hall, located in Historic Town Hall, 71 North Federal Highway in downtown Boca Raton (33432).

The evening starts with a cocktail reception at 6 pm sponsored by The Seagate Hotel and the actual performance will run from 6:45 to 7:30 pm.

"The 1970s was an exciting decade in Boca Raton as the town was experiencing exponential growth and change: the Historical Society was founded, I-95 was completed through Boca, Arvida was building gated communities, and IBM had arrived bringing an influx of new families," says Museum Executive Director Mary Csar. "Enjoy some of the pop hits from the era when these changes were happening, music made popular by such artists as The Carpenters, Carole King and Elton John."

Musicians for the July 20 concert include Rick Krive (keyboard and vocals), Scot Klarman (saxophone), and Joanna Marie Kaye (vocals).

"The third and final SUMMER SIPS & SOUNDS concert will be held on September 21. It will have the same format with a different historical theme for the music," adds Csar.

Tickets for each concert are $30 for BRHS members and $40 for nonmembers. They are available for purchase online.

On exhibit at The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum through December 2022: Fifty Years of Collecting

Featuring artifacts and memorabilia that represent the wide range of items that make up the ever-growing historical collections of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, the new temporary exhibition includes everything from Floy Mitchell's flapper dress to a circa 2000 Votomatic voting machine. These items show the breadth of the Boca Raton Historical Society's collections acquired over the past half-century and tell a story about how Boca Raton has grown and changed since its establishment as a farming village in the 1890s.

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.