FROM GETTYSBURG TO CAMELOT to Raise Funds for Wounded Veterans Relief Fund

The performances will be given on Wednesday, February 8, 2023from 1PM -3:30 PM at The Finland House in Lantana, FL.

Jan. 25, 2023  
Presidents Project, Inc., a 501 c3 Florida nonprofit will be sponsoring a fund raiser for the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund whose office is located in North Palm Beach, FL. Entitled "From Gettysburg to Camelot", the national touring company Presidents and Their First Ladies, dramatically speaking will present the life stories of Abraham and Mary Lincoln and Jack and Jackie Kennedy. The performances will be given on Wednesday, February 8, 2023from 1PM -3:30 PM at The Finland House in Lantana, FL.

For the past 26 years, William and Sue Wills have toured the country presenting their truly unique theatrical presentations on 35 different Presidents and First Ladies. Many of those performances have been in the Palm Beach County and Broward County area at local libraries and retirement communities. They are not "impersonators", but hope that their costumes, dialects, and demeanors will help recreate these historical characters and that by presenting the personal side of our first couples, they will become more than just names read about in history books. A great testament to the quality of their shows is that they have returned to many locations for over twenty years.

The Wounded Veterans Relief Fund is a veteran led nonprofit providing emergency financial relief and critical dental care to qualified disabled Florida veterans in order to save lives and keep families together. It has a Charity rating of 94% with 85% of all funds raised going directly to help veterans. In 2022, the organization provided over $330,000 in financial assistance.

Presidents Project, Inc. was formed by William and Sue Wills in 2013 to make presentations that would benefit organizations helping wounded soldiers and their families and has already raised over $22,000.00 for various veterans' groups. As organizers and performers, The Wills receive no compensation whatsoever. All donations minus expenses for the rental and advertising expense will go to The Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

Please visit www.presladies.com (click on Presidents Project Banner) to purchase tickets, which are $30.00 per person . Those who cannot attend are welcome to visit the website and make a donation. Donations can also be sent to: Presidents Project, Inc. 1853 Linden Road, Winter Park, FL 32792. Questions, please call 443-366-3429.



Rehearsals will begin shortly for Pigs Do Fly Productions' production of playwright/actor Tom Dugan's Cemetery Pub.  This will be only the second time the play has been produced - the first time was in May 2022 in Dugan's own Backyard Theatre in California. Cemetery Pub will run from March 3rd through March 19th at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale.
Blurring the lines between movement, dance, theater, and circus, Circa is coming to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. Under the direction of visionary Yaron Lifschitz, Circa will feature an ensemble of exceptionally skilled circus artists on Saturday, January 28 at 8 p.m., and on Sunday, January 29 at 3 p.m.
South Florida Symphony Orchestra has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $10,000. This grant will support SFSO's educational initiative, “Preserving Our Coral Reef: Teams of Success.”
The political, societal, and familial issues that currently dominate our national conversation will be at the heart and center of Palm Beach Dramaworks’ 2023-24 season. See details about the season, and how to purchase tickets!

January 24, 2023

January 24, 2023

January 24, 2023

January 23, 2023

YoungArts has announced the nominees for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify artistic and academic excellence.
January 23, 2023

