EUREKA DAY, Tony-Winning Comedy, to Close Island City Stage's 14th Season

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Eureka Day, winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, will close out island City Stage's 14th season.Tickets are on sale now for this timely comedy, running August 20 – September 13.

“When I first read Eureka Day more than five years ago, I knew we had to produce it,” said Andy Rogow, artistic director of Island City Stage. “Through searing comedy and heartfelt storytelling, this explosive play confronts us individually and as a community to question what inclusion for all really means and what we're willing to sacrifice to be inclusive.”

Welcome to Eureka Day, the ultra-progressive private school in California where every voice matters—until a mumps outbreak turns harmony into hysteria. In this, a well-meaning board of directors prides itself on consensus and inclusion. But when public health collides with personal beliefs, even the most open-minded parents find themselves at odds. As tensions rise and Zoom meetings spiral into chaos, the community must confront the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, doing the right thing means not pleasing everyone.

Eureka Day premiered at Aurora Theatre Company in Berkeley, California in April 2018 then moved to New York at Walkerspace the following year. Its European premiere at The Old Vic in September 2022 featured Mark McKinney, Helen Hunt, Susan Kelechi Watson, Kirsten Foster and Ben Schnetzer. In 2024, Eureka Day premiered on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre starring Bill Irwin, Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht, Thomas Middleditch, Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz and Eboni Flowers.

Jonathan Spector is a Tony Award-winning playwright based in Oakland, California, whose work has been produced on and off-Broadway, regionally and internationally. His plays include Eureka Day (2025 Best Revival: Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award & Dorian Award); This Much I Know (Edgerton Award, Glickman Award, BATCC Award); Birthright; Best Available; Siesta Key; and Good. Better. Best. Bested. Spector's work has been produced with Manhattan Theatre Club, the Old Vic/Sonia Friedman Productions, Pasadena Playhouse, Hampstead Theatre, Miami New Drama, Colt Coeur, Theater J, Syracuse Stage, Asolo Rep, Aurora Theatre, Marin Theatre and Mosaic Theater, among others. He has been a MacDowell Fellow, Playwrights Foundation Resident Playwright, TheatreWorks Core Writer, Playwrights Center Core Writer, SPACE on Ryder Farm Resident and PlayPenn Haas Fellow. Jonathan is currently under commission with Manhattan Theatre Club, Roundabout Theatre Company and La Jolla Playhouse.

Added Rogow, “When Eureka Day finally became available - due, in part, to the generosity of GableStage - I grabbed and scheduled it at the earliest possible date. It is an explosive finale to a season that has been an especially strong one in terms of storytelling.”

Island City Stage's production of Eureka Day is directed by Rogow and stars Brandon Campbell (Eli), Jen Chia (Meiko), Rita Cole (Carina), Ted DeChatelet (Don), and Maribeth Graham (Suzanne).

Brandon Campbell (Eli) is an actor, filmmaker, and content creator with roots in Mississippi, New Orleans, and Chicago. His performance as George Deever in All My Sons (NCP) earned him a Carbonell Award nomination, and he has received two acting nominations at the Louisiana Film Prize Festival. With nearly three years working with South Florida theatres, his credits include Richard Hannay in The 39 Steps (NCP), Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol (Wick), and Amos in Stephen's: A Love Story (Abre Camino Collective). Through GhostwrightMedia, he stars in a film currently streaming on Tubi.

Jen Chia (Meiko), originally from South Florida, now based in New York City, counts her performances as a mainstage singer on Disney Cruise Line, as Kendra/Jenna U/S in Gloria (Asolo Rep), and in Forever Noon: A Twilight Saga Musical Parody (NYC) among her favorites. She is currently writing a short-form series “First Jen” based on her NYC life, being a proud child of immigrants, and navigating our crazy world.

Carbonell and Silver Palm Award-winner Rita Cole (Carina) has appeared in the regional productions of Murder on the Orient Express, Clue, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Royale, Home, and Trains (Barter Theatre) and Crimes of the Heart and The Figs (American Stage Theatre). In South Florida, Cole was seen in The Submission and Shorts Gone Wild (Island City Stage); Confederates and A Raisin In The Sun (New City Players); The Mountaintop and Intimate Apparel (Palm Beach Dramaworks); Doubt (Actor's Playhouse; Zoetic Stage); Black Santa, Summer/Winter Shorts (City Theatre); Fefu and her Friends (Thinking Cap Theatre); Seven Guitars, Brothers of the Dust (M Ensemble Theatre) and Mighty Gents, Sisters (AAPACT Theatre).

Ted DeChatelet (Don) is an actor, educator, filmmaker, director, fight choreographer, and acting teacher at Florida Atlantic University. He returns to Island City Stage having appeared as Foss in The Dying Gaul. Previous performances include productions at Portland Center Stage, Milwaukee Rep, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, ACT (Seattle) and Shakespeare Festivals of North Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, and Georgia. His film and television credits include Wild, Grimm, The Librarians, Saturday Night Live, and episodes of Judge Porter. DeChatelet's award-winning original short films have been screened at film festivals all around the country and include Mac & Lewis, All Cats are Grey, and Anxious! (upcoming).

Actor, singer, and lyricist Maribeth Graham (Suzanne) divides her time between South Florida and New York City. She returns to Island City Stage after appearing as Miss Thorne in Ruthless! Her New York/Off-Broadway credits include Secrets Every Smart Traveler Should Know (Cast Album), Romantic Fools (Lion Theatre), and Chatting with the Tea Party (Robert Moss Theatre). Graham's favorite regional performances include A Doll's House, Part 2 (Waterfront Playhouse), The Dead (GableStage), Company (Palm Beach Dramaworks) and her original musical See Jane Run (The Studios of Key West). A six-time Carbonell nominee, Graham has won the award four times including Best Actress for The Adding Machine and Best Supporting Actress for Ruthless!

Eureka Day Lights and Sound Sponsor is Scott Bennett and Costume Sponsor is Howard Kurzweil. Additional funding is provided by the following: The Our Fund Foundation, The Schubert Foundation Inc., the SHS Foundation, the Warten Foundation, and OutClique.

Individual show tickets start at $45. A Mimosa Sunday performance sponsored by Marc Martorana & Don D'Arminio will take place on August 30. A Women's Night at the Theater with a pre-show reception sponsored by PJ Hitchins will take place on September 4. The show runs for one hour and 50 minutes with an intermission.

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