ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Miami Premiere to be Presented at the Miracle Theatre in February

Actors' Playhouse will present the Miami premiere of Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville coming to the Miracle Theatre. The production will run for a limited time beginning February 1 through February 26 with performances running from Wednesday to Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on select Saturdays. Ticket prices range from $40 to $100 and can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293 or by visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org.

Marking the official 35th anniversary of Actors' Playhouse, during opening night on February 3, the organization will celebrate the momentous occasion with an anniversary street party inclusive of cocktails by Bacardi U.S.A., bites by Catering by Les and Edda's Cake Designs, and music by SUÉNAFRO. Tickets for this Gala Opening Night celebration are $250.

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy that features both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Cheeseburger in Paradise", "Margaritaville," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Fins," "Volcano," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this engaging fun-loving show is all about the choices we make-and the people we become-once we've had a change in latitude.

The show stars Sam Sherwood as Tully, Kayleen Seidl as Rachel, Jordan Bell as Brick, Cindy Pearce as Tammy, Kareema Khouri as Marley, Stephen G. Anthony as J.D., Elijah Word as Jamal, and Jeremy Sevelovitz as Chadd.

The company also features Christina Carlucci, Jeffrey "J. Case" Cason, Jr., Andy Garcia, Alexandra Grant, Melanie Johnston, Isabella Kwasnik, Taylor Hilt Mitchell (Ensemble/Dance Captain/Assistant Choreographer), Hugo E. Moreno, Sofia Porcel, Meredith Pughe, Jermarcus Riggins and Paul Tuaty.

The show is directed by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco, featuring choreography by Ron Hutchins, and musical direction by Nick Guerrero. The creative team is led by Gene Seyffer (Technical Direction), Carlos Correa (Production Manager), Sean McClelland (Scenic Design), Ellis Tillman (Costume Design), Eric Nelson (Lighting Design), Shaun Mitchell (Sound Design) and Jodi Dellaventura (Set Dressings & Properties Design).

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara, Bacardi U.S.A., Lexus of Kendall, NBC 6 South Florida, Mega TV, Zeta 92.3 and South Florida PBS.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices range from $40 to $100. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.ActorsPlayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 1 or on www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview performances will take place on Wednesday, February 1 and Thursday, February 2 at 8 p.m. The show will open on Friday, February 3 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on Sunday, February 26. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Sundays at 3 p.m., and select Saturdays at 2 p.m.

Keep up with all updates about Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville and join the conversation by following Actors' Playhouse on Facebook @actorsplayhouse, Instagram @apmiracletheatre, YouTube @actorsplayhousecg and Twitter @apmiracle. #EscapeToMargaritaville