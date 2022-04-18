Doug Varone and Dancers Grace The Main Stage at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center This Month

Featuring an extraordinary dance performance that uniquely combines emotional depth and thrilling physicality, the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) hosts Doug Varone and Dancers on Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m.

Marking the company's 35th year, this 2021/22 season's dance performance features "Somewhere," Varone's newly minted take on Leonard Bernstein's iconic score to West Side Story. The final work of the evening, "Rise," is set to "Fearful Symmetries" by celebrated composer John Adams.

Whether on the concert stage, in opera, theater, or on the screen, Varone's kinetically thrilling dances are in fact making essential connections worldwide.

On tour, the company has performed in more than 125 cities in 45 states across the U.S. and in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. Doug Varone and Dancers has graced noted stages like The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, London's Queen Elizabeth Hall, Toronto's Harbourfront, Buenos Aires' Teatro San Martin, Marble Hall in Tokyo, and several national dance festivals.

New York City-based Doug Varone also has staged multiple premieres and new productions for Washington Opera, New York City Opera, and Boston Lyric Opera, among others. Film credits include choreography for the 2003 Patrick Swayze film, "One Last Dance."

This performance is funded in part by a grant from South Arts Dance Touring Initiative in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the State of Florida.

Doug Varone and Dancers is recommended for ages 13+. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket, regardless of age. Outside food and beverage are not allowed into the venue. Strollers are not permitted inside the auditorium. Child (under 12), Senior, Student, Military, and Group (10+) discounts are available by phone or in-person at the Center's Box Office.

General admission tickets are available for $25-$45 by visiting SMDCAC.org. Tickets for students ages 13-22 are available for $10 each redeemable with ID through the SMDCAC Box Office in-person or by phone at (786) 573-5300. For more information, call (786) 573-5300 or visit SMDCAC.org.