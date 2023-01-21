Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Deadline For Randolph A. Frank Prize For The Performing Arts Prize Nears

The deadline is February 15th.

Jan. 21, 2023  

Deadline For Randolph A. Frank Prize For The Performing Arts Prize Nears

The February 15 deadline is fast approaching to submit nominations for the prestigious Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts. Prizes totaling $10,000 will be awarded to up to three individual performing artists and arts educators in Palm Beach County.

Self-nominations and third-party nominations are accepted and all established and emerging individuals who regularly perform or engage in performing arts education in Palm Beach County are eligible. Applicants do not need to be a Palm Beach County resident, but their work must be based primarily in the county. Writers, designers (costume, lighting, props, scenic, sound) and production technicians are not eligible for the award.

A panel of judges consisting of esteemed industry professionals from within and outside Palm Beach County will judge the nominees based on their contribution to the enhancement of the cultural and artistic life of Palm Beach County, their commitment to excellence in the field and, when applicable, their teaching experience.

Nominations are accepted in only one category: performing artists, performing arts educators and emerging artists. A five-year demonstrated track record is required for performing artists and performing arts educators. Applicants in the emerging artist category should have at least a three-year demonstrated track record either as a performing artist or performing arts educator and be at least 21 years of age.

The award was established in 2009 by Nancy and Jay Parker to celebrate the memory of their longtime friend Dr. Randolph A. Frank, who was an avid patron of the arts. They created the prize with founding chairman Steven Caras, acclaimed dancer, dance educator, and photographer. Palm Beach Symphony has managed and hosted the nomination process and award presentation since 2019. The Randolph A. Frank Prize winner(s) will be invited to attend an awards presentation in mid-late Spring 2023.

For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220169®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.palmbeachsymphony.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/programs/randolph-a-frank-prize-for-performing-arts. Completed nominations should be emailed to ovazquez@palmbeachsymphony.org on or before Wednesday, February 15.

ABOUT Palm Beach SYMPHONY

Palm Beach Symphony is South Florida's premier orchestra known for its diverse repertoire and commitment to community. Founded in 1974, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization adheres to a mission of engaging, educating, and entertaining the greater community of the Palm Beaches through live performances of inspiring orchestral music. The orchestra is celebrated for delivering spirited performances by first-rate musicians and distinguished guest artists. Recognized by The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County with a 2020 Muse Award for Outstanding Community Engagement, Palm Beach Symphony continues to expand its education and community outreach programs with children's concerts, student coaching sessions and master classes, instrument donations and free public concerts that have reached more than 65,000 students in recent years. For more information, visit www.palmbeachsymphony.org.




