Dawn Atkins Appointed Principal Dancer With Miami City Ballet

29-year-old Dawn Atkins has been promoted from Principal Soloist to Principal Dancer with Miami City Ballet. The promotion was made by MCB Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez, following the February 2023 performance of Martha Graham's Diversion of Angels (pictured above). The 2023-24 season starting in October 2023 marks Dawn's inaugural season as Principal. With her promotion, Dawn rose through the ranks in record speed: she joined Miami City Ballet as a Soloist in 2021-22, promoted to Principal Soloist at the end of the season, followed by Principal during the 2022-23 season.

“Being promoted to Principal dancer with Miami City Ballet is humbling and immensely meaningful,” says Dawn. “I am honored to be a part of a truly wonderful organization, and to share with our audiences all the work and love I have put into this art form since I was a child. I am grateful that I am able to say 'I achieved my childhood dream'. I look forward to next season at Miami City Ballet as I continue my growth as a dancer and hope to touch as many people as possible.”

During MCB's 2022-23 season, Dawn performed featured roles in Balanchine's Diamonds from Jewels, Symphony in Three Movements, Sugar Plum Fairy and Dew Drop in The Nutcracker, Agon, Jerome Robbin's Antique Epigraphs and Afternoon of a Faun, and Martha Graham's Diversion of Angels. Other repertoire include William Forsythe's The Second Detail, Blake Works, Playlist (EP), Pas / Parts 2018, and In The Middle Somewhat Elevated, Justin Peck's In Creases (Pas De Deux), August Bournonville's Pas De Six, Yakobson's Pas de Quatre, Snow Queen and Dew Drop in Nissinen's The Nutcracker, The Summer Fairy in Ashton's Cinderella, Myrtha in Perrot/Coralli's Giselle, The Crystal Fountain Fairy in Petipa's The Sleeping Beauty, Jorma Elo's Bach Cello Suites, Carmen, Fifth Symphony of Jean Sibelius, and Lost By Last, Lady Capulet in Cranko's Romeo and Juliet, Balanchine's Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No.2, Rubies, Episodes, Coppelia, Chaccone, Theme and Variations, and Stravinsky Violin Concerto, as well as Interplay, Fancy Free, The Concert, and Glass Pieces by Jerome Robbins, and more.

Having grown up in Middletown Springs, Vermont, Dawn continued her dance training at The School of Richmond Ballet, followed by North Carolina School of the Arts, under the direction of Ethan Stiefel. Dawn joined Boston Ballet School as a trainee in 2011 and Boston Ballet II in 2012. In 2013, she was a Princess Grace Award nominee and was promoted to Artist of the Company. Dawn was promoted to Second Soloist at Boston Ballet in 2019. In 2021, Dawn joined Miami City Ballet as a Soloist. Dawn was promoted to Principal Soloist in 2022 and now Principal in 2023.

A pillar of women's health and wellness, Dawn complements her ballet training with Pilates, acupuncture, and a nutritional regimen centered on clean, holistic whole foods and plant-based meals. In 2020, Dawn graduated from Northeastern University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. She is also a licensed realtor in Massachusetts. Dawn lives with her husband and two dogs in Palm Beach County, Florida.