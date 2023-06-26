Dawn Atkins Appointed Principal Dancer With Miami City Ballet

The 2023-24 season starting in October 2023 marks Dawn's inaugural season as Principal.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates Photo 1 SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Florida Anti-Drag Law Photo 2 Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Florida Anti-Drag Law
THRILL ME: THE LEOPOLD & LOEB STORY Comes to Island City Stage Photo 3 THRILL ME: THE LEOPOLD & LOEB STORY Comes to Island City Stage
US Premiere of DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN Starring Lindsey Corey to be Presented at Actors' P Photo 4 US Premiere of DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN Starring Lindsey Corey to be Presented at Actors' Playhouse

Dawn Atkins Appointed Principal Dancer With Miami City Ballet

Dawn Atkins Appointed Principal Dancer With Miami City Ballet

29-year-old Dawn Atkins has been promoted from Principal Soloist to Principal Dancer with Miami City Ballet. The promotion was made by MCB Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez, following the February 2023 performance of Martha Graham's Diversion of Angels (pictured above). The 2023-24 season starting in October 2023 marks Dawn's inaugural season as Principal. With her promotion, Dawn rose through the ranks in record speed: she joined Miami City Ballet as a Soloist in 2021-22, promoted to Principal Soloist at the end of the season, followed by Principal during the 2022-23 season.

“Being promoted to Principal dancer with Miami City Ballet is humbling and immensely meaningful,” says Dawn. “I am honored to be a part of a truly wonderful organization, and to share with our audiences all the work and love I have put into this art form since I was a child. I am grateful that I am able to say 'I achieved my childhood dream'. I look forward to next season at Miami City Ballet as I continue my growth as a dancer and hope to touch as many people as possible.” 

During MCB's 2022-23 season, Dawn performed featured roles in Balanchine's Diamonds from Jewels, Symphony in Three Movements, Sugar Plum Fairy and Dew Drop in The Nutcracker, Agon, Jerome Robbin's Antique Epigraphs and Afternoon of a Faun, and Martha Graham's Diversion of Angels. Other repertoire include William Forsythe's The Second Detail, Blake Works, Playlist (EP), Pas / Parts 2018, and In The Middle Somewhat Elevated, Justin Peck's In Creases (Pas De Deux), August Bournonville's Pas De Six, Yakobson's Pas de Quatre, Snow Queen and Dew Drop in Nissinen's The Nutcracker, The Summer Fairy in Ashton's Cinderella, Myrtha in Perrot/Coralli's Giselle, The Crystal Fountain Fairy in Petipa's The Sleeping Beauty, Jorma Elo's Bach Cello Suites, Carmen, Fifth Symphony of Jean Sibelius, and Lost By Last, Lady Capulet in Cranko's Romeo and Juliet, Balanchine's Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No.2, Rubies, Episodes, Coppelia, Chaccone, Theme and Variations, and Stravinsky Violin Concerto, as well as Interplay, Fancy Free, The Concert, and Glass Pieces by Jerome Robbins, and more. 

Having grown up in Middletown Springs, Vermont, Dawn continued her dance training at The School of Richmond Ballet, followed by North Carolina School of the Arts, under the direction of Ethan Stiefel. Dawn joined Boston Ballet School as a trainee in 2011 and Boston Ballet II in 2012. In 2013, she was a Princess Grace Award nominee and was promoted to Artist of the Company. Dawn was promoted to Second Soloist at Boston Ballet in 2019. In 2021, Dawn joined Miami City Ballet as a Soloist. Dawn was promoted to Principal Soloist in 2022 and now Principal in 2023.

A pillar of women's health and wellness, Dawn complements her ballet training with Pilates, acupuncture, and a nutritional regimen centered on clean, holistic whole foods and plant-based meals. In 2020, Dawn graduated from Northeastern University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. She is also a licensed realtor in Massachusetts. Dawn lives with her husband and two dogs in Palm Beach County, Florida.



RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Reveals Lineup of 2023 Summer and Fall Performances Photo
Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Reveals Lineup of 2023 Summer and Fall Performances

With a lineup featuring world-class dance ensembles, live performances of top musical hits from a variety of genres, holiday-themed special events, and family-friendly shows, the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, formerly the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, is ready to roll out its 2023 Summer-Fall season.

2
SHAKESPEARE LIVES! Shakespeare Troupe Of South Florida To Offer Training In Classical Acti Photo
SHAKESPEARE LIVES! Shakespeare Troupe Of South Florida To Offer Training In Classical Acting

Shakespeare Lives!, an intensive 10-day workshop created by Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida, will offer students ages 13 – 22 the opportunity to study many facets of classical acting. Classes will take place at Sol Theatre in Boca Raton from July 24th through August 4th.  The program is spearheaded by Shakespeare Troupe founder Peter Galman.

3
Off-Glades Theater Company to Present 13 THE MUSICAL at Olympic Heights High School This M Photo
Off-Glades Theater Company to Present 13 THE MUSICAL at Olympic Heights High School This Month

Off-Glades Theater Company is presenting 13 The Musical at Olympic Heights High School in Boca Raton June 23rd and 24th only. 

4
SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Comes to Palm Beach Photo
SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Comes to Palm Beach

Five talented teenagers from Palm Beach County will be featured onstage in theAcademy@pbd’s production of Jason Robert Brown’s acclaimed Songs for a New World, which runs from June 30 – July 2 on the mainstage at Palm Beach Dramaworks.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS Video
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Video
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK
Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe Video
Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Palm Beach Dramaworks (3/29-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prisoners
The Foundry (6/08-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Messenger
Palm Beach Dramaworks (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lobby Hero
Palm Beach Dramaworks (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madagascar The Musical
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/28-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Songs for a New World
Palm Beach Dramaworks (6/30-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Native Gardens By Karen Zacarias
GableStage (6/10-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FRESCO Art Exhibition VIP Opening
Lucid Design District (5/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music Man
Arts Center Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Defending the Cavewoman
Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (7/19-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You