DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR: COSTUME PALOOZA is Coming to Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza will stop by the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Launching Friday, September 1, the tour will embark to more than 70 North American cities. This follows a successful national tour last fall. Audiences can dress up for a fun-filled experience featuring characters from "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" and other hit Disney Junior series including: Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Bo from "Firebuds." This year, the live show will also welcome the adorable superhero kittens from the new action-packed hit series, "SuperKitties." The three-time Pollstar nominated (2019, 2020, 2022) Disney Junior Live On Tour has visited hundreds of cities and sold over a half million tickets.

In "Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza," Mickey, Minnie and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza? The show is geared toward Disney Junior's most beloved superfans and offers an immersive, interactive concert experience that includes singing, dancing, 3D special effects and acrobatics with cirque-style performances including incredible trampoline routines from renowned acrobatic director John Brady. The live show is written and directed by Amy Tinkham and produced by Jonathan Shank of Terrapin Station Entertainment.

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza features songs from several popular Disney Junior series and the original song "Green Gobby Party," written by "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" composer/songwriter Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy). "Green Gobby Party" and the full playlist from "Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza" can be found here.

"Our 2022 tour broke attendance records, and we are excited to bring this year's tour to over 70 cities across North America," says Jonathan Shank, producer and CEO of Terrapin Station Entertainment. "Audiences love these characters and we can't wait to share new surprises for all the eager Disney Junior fans," says Shank.

"We are thrilled to have the hit series "SuperKitties" debuting for the first time as part of the tour. The energetic world of Kittydale makes the perfect addition to the show alongside Mickey, Spidey and their favorite Disney Junior pals." says Jennifer Rogers Doyle, senior vice president, Networks Franchise Management, Integrated Planning, Licensing, Disney Entertainment. Parents can go to DisneyJuniorTour.com to get more information.

Tickets go on sale to the public online at kravis.org starting on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. To purchase by phone or in person, call 561.832.7469 or visit the Box Office Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information on becoming a Kravis Center member, please visit kravis.org/membership or call 561.651.4320. Tickets for Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza in West Palm Beach are $35 - $85*. VIP packages are available at $195*.

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza VIP Package includes:

· One (1) reserved premium seat in the first (6) rows.

· Admission To The VIP Pre-Party Interactive Experience**

· Character Greeting With Mickey, Minnie & Spidey Before The Palooza Performance***

· One (1) Collectible VIP Party Pass & Tote Bag

· VIP Snacks & Refreshments

· On-Site VIP Experience Host

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Visit kravis.org for up-to-date information.

Disney Junior is a global multiplatform brand with content created by Disney Branded Television expressly geared towards preschoolers aged 2-7 and their families. Available as a daily programming block on Disney Channel and a 24-hour channel, available in 77 million homes in the U.S, it has been the #1 preschool channel on TV for 36 straight quarters among kids 2-5, every quarter since it has launched. Home to some of the most cherished programming and franchises for preschoolers, including Emmy Award-winning "Elena of Avalor," Peabody Award-winning "Doc McStuffins," and new hit series "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" and "Mickey Mouse Funhouse," Disney Junior reflects the emotional connection generations of consumers have to Disney storytelling and Disney characters, both classic and contemporary. It invites parents and guardians to join their child in the Disney experience of magical, musical and heartfelt stories and characters while incorporating specific learning and development themes designed for young children.

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media. For more information visit marvel.com. © 2023 MARVEL

Founded by industry veteran Jonathan Shank in 2020, Terrapin Station Entertainment, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, is an artist management and production company dedicated to helping musicians and brands capitalize on their core audience and shine in the cultural mainstream. With expertise in management, family entertainment, and brand experience, the Terrapin team strives to be sure that clients achieve their goals. www.terrapinent.com.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For information, please visit kravis.org.