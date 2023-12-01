DISENCHANTED Returns to MNM Theatre Company in January

Those irreverent princesses who amused and delighted audiences at the Kravis Center last May will toss their tiaras onto a stage in Boca Raton early next year. Disenchanted, the fun-loving, subversive, and definitely not-for-the kiddies’ musical revue that proves happily-ever-after can be a ‘royal pain in the ass’, will be presented once again by Marcie Gorman and MNM Theatre Company. The show will run at The Studio at Mizner Park from January 12th through January 21st.



“We all had so much fun with this show,” Gorman said recently. “Our cast, our crew, and of course our audiences left the theatre every night laughing and applauding! When the opportunity arose to bring the princesses back – this time to Boca – how could we say no!?



“Disenchanted is very funny, extremely clever, and yes – a little bit raunchy,” she continues, “But these princesses have a lot to say about… well just about everything. And as we all know there can be a lot of truth in comedy - and in satire.”

“It is such a pleasure to bring Disenchanted back to the stage and to Boca Raton,” says the show’s director, Jonathan Van Dyke. “This timeless tale is certain to bring audiences lots of laughs and an unexpected level of poignancy. And this knockout cast and team of musicians will definitely bring a new vision to what happens after happily ever after!"



MNM’s mission has always been to hire South Florida talent, and Van Dyke has once again assembled a stellar cast of local princesses: Reprising their May roles are Kat Gold as Mulan and Rapunzel, Leah Sessa as the Little Mermaid and Belle, and Vallery Valentine as the Princess Who Kissed the Frog. Stephanny Noria will step into Pocahontas’ and Badroulbadour’s shoes, Shelley Keelor and Kathryn Nash will share Snow White duties, Ashley Rubin and Jordan Gonzalez will rotate as Cinderella, and Sabrina Lynn Gore will play Sleeping Beauty.

MNM is also one of the very few companies in South Florida that continues to use live musicians: MAC and Bistro Award-winner Bobby Peaco will rotate with Ryan Crout as Disenchanted’s Musical Directors and pianists and will lead the production’s musical team of Julie Jacobs on Drums and Robert Ziawinski on Bass.

Tickets for Disenchanted are on sale now and can be purchased online at mnmtheatre.org, or by calling 561-203-3742. Tickets range in price from $55 to $65. Group rates are also available.