The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida to Present THE CHIC AND UNIQUE BALL

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The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida will present the return of The Chic and Unique Ball on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood. This year's theme, "Wild Elegance," invites guests to dress daringly and arrive glamorously for a night of jungle-inspired celebration. The event opens GMCSF's Season 17, themed "Believe."

Since it made its debut in 2023, GMCSF's Chic and Unique Ball has become a dazzling highlight of South Florida's social season, known for its unique entertainment, fast-paced programming, and incredible, immersive experiences. The Ball welcomes over 400 guests each year.

The evening comes alive beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a red-carpet arrival, open-bar cocktails, a curated silent auction, and instant-win surprises throughout the night. Guests will savor a gourmet dinner before a captivating live performance, a live auction led by auctioneer Whitney J. Dutton, and the iconic Golden Ticket Drawing. Non-stop entertainment continues as a live band takes the stage and guests dance the night away. Curated by GMCSF Artistic Director Gabe Salazar, the night's entertainment features the Chorus and special guest artists, including dueling electric violinists, The Synergy Twins. VIP guests arrive at 6 p.m. for an exclusive reception featuring an open bar, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, and a premium raffle.

VIP tickets are $500 per person or $5,000 per table. Premium Admissions are $300 per person or $3,000 per table. The Chic and Unique Ball will also serve as an official welcome for GMCSF's new Executive Director, Justin Fyala, who takes the helm on October 19, 2026. Fyala brings a decade of leadership from the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, DC, along with arts management experience spanning the Kennedy Center, IMG Artists, and the Dallas Opera.

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