Kravis Center to Launch 2026-2027 PEAK Series With Four New Shows

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The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced the first four shows in its 2026-27 PEAK Series, featuring theatre, jazz, street dance and international music.

The series will begin October 9 with the return of the immersive musical Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, followed by the Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band, Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater and Brazilian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bia Ferreira.

Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, August 13 at 10 a.m. online and at noon at the Kravis Center Box Office or by phone.

Where Did We Sit on the Bus?

October 9–10, 2026

Rinker Playhouse

Where Did We Sit on the Bus? follows nine-year-old Bee Quijada, who asks during a classroom lesson about Rosa Parks, "Where did Latinos sit on the bus?" The question launches a theatrical mixtape exploring Bee's life through Latin rhythms, hip-hop, spoken word poetry and live storytelling.

Performances are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $40.25.

Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band

October 22, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Dreyfoos Hall

Native American jazz vocalist and actor Julia Keefe will bring her Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band to the Kravis Center. The project celebrates the diversity and contributions of Indigenous artists in jazz. Keefe has performed internationally for more than two decades and has also worked to revive awareness of jazz musician Mildred Bailey.

Tickets start at $40.25.

Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater

November 7–8, 2026

Rinker Playhouse

Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater will bring social dance to the concert stage in a program exploring hip-hop and street dance traditions. Harris' work draws on the history of these forms while highlighting the perspectives of a new generation of artists.

Performances are Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m., with an additional Sunday performance at 1:30 p.m. Tickets start at $46.

Bia Ferreira

November 20, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Rinker Playhouse

Brazilian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bia Ferreira will perform music blending soul, blues, reggae, funk, R&B, rap and other influences. Ferreira is known for pairing her music with socially engaged lyrics and performances centered on provocation, reflection and inspiration.

Tickets start at $40.25.

Ticket Information

All performances will take place at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 13 at 10 a.m. online and noon at the Box Office. Tickets can be purchased through the Kravis Center website or by calling 561-832-7469.

Programs, artists, dates, prices and other details are subject to change.

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