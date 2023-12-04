Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present ILANA GLAZER LIVE in March

Tickets for Ilana Glazer start at $38 each and go on public sale this Friday, December 8, at 10 am.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present ILANA GLAZER LIVE in March

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today comedian ILANA GLAZER LIVE. The well-known creator and comedian will perform at The Center on Thursday, March 7, at 8 pm.

 

Tickets for Ilana Glazer start at $38 each and go on public sale this Friday, December 8, at 10 am. There will be a member pre-sale for subscribers of the Center for the Arts on Wednesday, December 6 at 10 am. To become a subscriber, patrons can go online to Click Here to receive on sale information before the public. Tickets for this event can only be purchased online by going to Click Here. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

 

ILANA GLAZER

Ilana Glazer is a creator and comedian who co-created and co-starred in the critically acclaimed series BROAD CITY. Her debut stand-up comedy special, THE PLANET IS BURNING is on Amazon Prime, and her film FALSE POSITIVE which she co-wrote and starred in, was produced by A24 and available on Hulu. She was also cast in the film ROUGH NIGHT and THE AFTERPARTY for Apple TV+. Ilana is the co-founder of the non-profit Generator Collective, which was founded in 2016. Generator Collective defines minimal civic engagement and aims to humanize policy through people-powered stories on social media. Ilana is currently on tour for ILANA GLAZER LIVE, performing stand-up comedy across the country.

About the Coral Springs Center for the Arts

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts (also known as THE CENTER) brings the finest in music, dance, comedy and more to the community, offering a variety of entertainment and artistic events for all ages and interests. From the best of Broadway to top comedians, jazz and pop concerts, and a diverse selection of family productions, the theater has something for every taste. It is the cultural lifeblood of the community, with approximately 200,000 people visiting the facility yearly.

In addition to the intimate 1,471-seat theater, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts houses a dramatic dance studio, a variety of meeting rooms for corporate and private events and the elegant Coral Springs Museum of Art. Along with the museum's permanent collection, every three months they offer new exhibits for the enjoyment of its patrons.

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts is truly unique in all that it offers as a cultural resource for North Broward and South Palm Beach Counties. Easily accessible from the Sample Road exits off I-95, the Florida Turnpike and the Sawgrass Expressway, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts draws audiences preferring an intimate theater experience and museum visit closer to home. For more information, please call 954-344-5990 or visit the official website at Click Here.


Recommended For You