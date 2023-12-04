Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present ILANA GLAZER LIVE in March

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today comedian ILANA GLAZER LIVE. The well-known creator and comedian will perform at The Center on Thursday, March 7, at 8 pm.

Tickets for Ilana Glazer start at $38 each and go on public sale this Friday, December 8, at 10 am. There will be a member pre-sale for subscribers of the Center for the Arts on Wednesday, December 6 at 10 am. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

ILANA GLAZER

Ilana Glazer is a creator and comedian who co-created and co-starred in the critically acclaimed series BROAD CITY. Her debut stand-up comedy special, THE PLANET IS BURNING is on Amazon Prime, and her film FALSE POSITIVE which she co-wrote and starred in, was produced by A24 and available on Hulu. She was also cast in the film ROUGH NIGHT and THE AFTERPARTY for Apple TV+. Ilana is the co-founder of the non-profit Generator Collective, which was founded in 2016. Generator Collective defines minimal civic engagement and aims to humanize policy through people-powered stories on social media. Ilana is currently on tour for ILANA GLAZER LIVE, performing stand-up comedy across the country.

