Context Art Miami Releases 2019 Exhibitor List For Eighth Edition

CONTEXT Art Miami, (www.contextartmiami.com) the international contemporary fair dedicated to the development and reinforcement of emerging and mid-career artists, has announced the 2019 exhibitor list for its eighth edition. Taking place December 3 - 8, 2019, the fair will feature 96 galleries from 28 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, The Netherlands, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Ukraine, United Kingdom and United States.

This year's fair will kick off with a Platinum VIP Preview for top collectors, curators, and members of the press on Tuesday December 3rd, from 4:30PM - 6:00PM to benefit the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). The VIP Preview will open for all VIP Cardholders at 6:00PM and continue until 10PM. This is the ninth consecutive year that PAMM has been the fair's exclusive VIP Preview benefactor and Art Miami has already donated more than $200,000 to further the museum's collection and mission. The partnership remains an integral part of the Art Miami Group's larger commitment to the city of Miami.

CONTEXT Art Miami continues to develop and push boundaries on the conversation about contemporary art. The Fair offers an exceptionally strong platform for collectors to discover and acquire fresh and significant works in today's primary art market from emerging and established galleries.

The fair will be held alongside Art Miami at the prestigious waterfront location of One Miami Herald Plaza on Biscayne Bay, nestled between the Venetian and MacArthur Causeways in the heart of Downtown Miami.



The 2019 edition welcomes new exhibitors including: Everard Read, Cape Town making their Miami debut with a selection of contemporary artists including Liza Groble, who through her participatory environments, explores the interactions between the physical presence of the viewer, the space in which the work is experienced and the constructed form. Chimento Contemporary from Los Angeles is presenting the work of Pamela Smith Hudson. Pamela's stylistic abstractions explore her own city living experience through an arch of topographical minimalistic work. Gallery SU: from Seoul will present the work of Fay Shin. metroquadro from Torino will present the new body of work by artist Monique Rollins. HOFA Gallery from London/Los Angeles/Mykonos, presents contemporary artists including Maria Agureeva, whose work shows how the body becomes a hybrid space where materiality of flesh is connected with an individual consciousness and identity. Galerie Koo from Hong Kong is presenting the work of French-Swiss Amélie Ducommun, whose work lies mainly in questioning of memory, perception of landscape and the interrelationship of natural elements. AHA Fine Art from New York is presenting the work of Jen Dwyer, a contemporary artist who makes socially engaged multidisciplinary work in relation to current social issues. SMO Contemporary Art Ventures from Lagos is presenting the work of Nigerian artist Olumide Onadipe, one of Africa's finest mixed media experimental artists today. Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts, from Binghamton is presenting a group of contemporary artists including British artist Jamie Salmon. From Santiago, Galeria Animal is presenting Pablo Benzo. Aurora Vigil-Escalera Art Gallery from Gijón will debut with work by Ismael Lagares, Pablo Armesto, Jorge Hernández among others.

New works from returning galleries include: Eike König presented by HEITSCH GALLERY, Munich. Diana Copperwhite presented by 532 Gallery Thomas Jaeckel, New York. Vanessa Barragão presented by Galeria Casa Cuadrada, Bogota. Luis Selem presented by Galeria Alfredo Ginocchio, Mexico City. Daniele Papuli presented by GALLERIA STEFANO FORNI, Bologna. Kim Cogan is presented by Hashimoto Contemporary, San Francisco. Salustiano presented by Galerie Benjamin Eck, Munich. Luis Efe Velez presented by The light Gallery, Medellin. Matthias Verginer presented by Liquid art system, Capri.

2019 CONTEXT ART MIAMI EXHIBITOR LIST

532 Gallery Thomas Jaeckel | New York; ABCYNTH GALERIE | Lille; Able Fine Art NY Gallery | New York; AHA Fine Art | New York; Ai Bo Gallery | New York; Aldo Castillo Gallery | Estero; Analog Contemporary | Philadelphia; Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts | Binghampton; art space SAY | Seoul; Aurora Vigil-Escalera Art Gallery | Gijón; BEL AIR FINE ART | Miami; BLANK SPACE | New York; Blink Group Fine Art Gallery | Miami; Bruce Lurie Gallery |Los Angeles; Castle Fitzjohns | New York; Chiefs & Spirits |The Hague; Chimento Contemporary | Los Angeles; CHUNG JARK GALLERY | Seoul; Connect Contemporary | Atlanta; Counterpoint Contemporary | Bridgehampton; Cube Gallery | London; District & Co. The Gallery | Santo Domingo; ELKA BRONNER GALLERY | Guethary; Emmanuelle G. Contemporary | Greenwich; ESTUDIO ARTE CONTEMPORANEO | Havana; ETERNITY GALLERY | Miami; Evan Lurie Gallery | Carmel; Everard Read |Cape Town; Fabrik Projects |Los Angeles; FREDERIC GOT | Paris; french art studio | London; Galeria Alfredo Ginocchio | Mexico City; Galeria Animal | Santiago; Galería Casa Cuadrada | Bogotá; Galeria Contrast | Barcelona; Galeria La Sala | Santiago; Galerie Artima | Paris; Galerie Barrou Planquart | Paris; Galerie Benjamin Eck | Munich; Galerie Brésil | São Paulo; Galerie Calderone Dinard; Galerie heissingsart | Luebeck; Galerie Koo |Hong Kong; Galerie LeRoyer |Montreal; Galeries Bartoux | New York; GALLERIA STEFANO FORNI | Bologna; Gallery AE | Namyangju-si; GALLERY ARTPARK | Karlsruhe; Gallery BK | Seoul; Gallery G-77 | Kyoto; GALLERY SU: | Seoul; Gallery TABLEAU | Seoul; Gallery83 | Kyiv; GAMA GALLERY | Istanbul; GW Gallery | São Paulo; Hashimoto Contemporary | New York; HAVOC Gallery | Burlington; Hazelton Galleries | Toronto; HEITSCH GALLERY | Munich; HOFA Gallery | Los Angeles; In The Gallery | Copenhagen; K+Y gallery | Paris; Khankhalaev Gallery | Moscow; Liquid art system | Capri; Lise Braun Collection | Paris; Liss Gallery | Toronto; Luan Gallery | Seoul; Lustre Contemporary |Toronto; Marcel Katz Art | Miami; Melissa Morgan Fine Art | Palm Desert; metroquadro | Torino; MRG Fine Art | Los Angeles; NB7 | Madrid; NINE Gallery | Gwangju; NOX Contemporary Art Gallery | Tel Aviv; Oliver Cole Gallery | Miami; PEIMBERT ART GALLERY | Los Angeles; Peritechnon Karteris | Athens; Projects Gallery | Miami; Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery | London; Retrospect Galleries |Byron Bay; RHODES | London; Samuel Owen Gallery Greenwich; Simons Gallery | The Hague; SMO Contemporary Art Ventures | Lagos; Space1326 | Seoul; Spoke Art | San Francisco; Station 16 Gallery | Montreal; ten|Contemporary | Nevada City; The light Gallery | Medellin; Ural Vision Gallery | Yekaterinburg; VK Gallery | Amsterdam; Winterowd Fine Art | Santa Fe; Woolff Gallery | London; ZK Gallery | San Francisco





Alongside the Main section, the 2019 edition will feature a series of dynamic exhibitions, solo presentations, sound, video, and sculptures throughout the fair and public outside areas. The Fair will also have these programs and details for Special Projects announced via press release in October.

CONTEXT Sculpture Park is a dynamic curated program for installations and sculptures works by artists represented by 2019 exhibitors. The program will be presented a cutting-edge and innovative developments in contemporary sculpture throughout the fair public outside areas.

CONTEXT Video is an energetic curated program for video art, experimental film and moving image works by artists represented by 2019 exhibitors. The program will be present a contemporary view on the medium, and will be presented within the main floor of the fair.

CONTEXT Sound Positions started at CONTEXT Art Miami in 2014, and since then it has been a strong platform for the presentation of Sound Art in our fair editions in Miami and New York. Sound Positions creates an intimate experience for listening to work of emerging and established sound artists. The program will be presented within the main floor of the fair.

Fair Hours:

● Opening Night Platinum VIP Preview | Tuesday, Dec 3: 4:30PM - 6:00PM

● Opening Night VIP Preview | Tuesday, Dec 3: 6:00PM - 10PM

● General Admission | Wednesday, Dec. 4 - Sat, Dec. 7, 11AM -8PM; Sunday, Dec. 8; 11AM - 6PM

The CONTEXT Art Miami Pavilion, One Herald Plaza @ NE 14th Street, Downtown Miami.

On Biscayne Bay between the Venetian & MacArthur Causeways

For more information, please call 1.305.517.7977, email info@contextartmiami.com or visit http://www.contextartmiami.com.





