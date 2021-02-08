Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christopher Myers Appliqué Quilts Promised To The Peréz Art Museum Miami & Now On View

Feb. 8, 2021  

Fort Gansevoort has announced that two appliqué quilts by Christopher Myers are now included in Jorge M. Pérez's private collection and will be represented in the permanent collection of the Peréz Art Museum Miami.

How to Name a Famine, a Fire, a Flood is currently included in the exhibition "Allied with Power: African and African Diaspora Art" from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection at the Peréz Art Museum Miami, on view through July 1st, 2021.

Nation of Refugees is currently installed at El Espacio 23 for the exhibition "Witness: Afro Perspectives" from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection, on view through 2021.


